Three Ways to Tap Into the Experiential Travel Boom

It takes more than a pool or a spa to woo guests. In 2020, thrill-seeking travelers are looking for more interesting and immersive things to do while they’re in town, giving rise to the popularity of experiential travel. Hotel operators are racing to keep up with the expanding interests of guests seeking these unique and hyper-localized experiences as their travel itineraries evolve.

“The level of investor interest in luxury lodging products with an outdoor element is the most we’ve seen in the last decade,” says Mark Sparrow, executive vice president at JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.

Over the last five years, Sparrow and others in the industry have seen guests spend more on extracurricular activities like sightseeing tours, wilderness retreats, specialized clinics, and unique events. Phocuswright forecasts the experiential travel sector to surpass $183 billion this year.

Here are three ways Sparrow recommends tapping into this growing and lucrative segment.