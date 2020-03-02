BWH Hotel Group is continuing its U.S. expansion with the addition of three properties: SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Cheyenne in Wyoming, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Ottumwa in Iowa, and Best Western Plus Wayland Hotel in Michigan.

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Cheyenne

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Cheyenne has opened its doors in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Located at 1781 Fleischli Parkway and owned by Parinda Patel, the hotel has 64 guestrooms and four suites, each with a flat-screen TV, microwave, and mini-fridge. Additional amenities include an indoor pool and hot tub, a 24-hour fitness facility, meeting space that accommodates 25 people, a coffee and tea bar with freshly-baked cookies, complimentary hot breakfast, and free wireless internet.

The property is a short drive from the site of the annual Cheyenne Frontier Days and Old West Museum, Curt Gowdy State Park, Terry Bison Ranch, Wyoming State Capitol and Wyoming State Museum, University of Wyoming, and Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Ottumwa

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Ottumwa at 2813 N. Court Road in Ottumwa, Iowa, is opening its doors to travelers. The hotel has 41 guestrooms and 20 suites with sofa beds and a flat-screen TV, microwave, and mini-fridge in each room. The property also offers a heated indoor pool, a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, complimentary hot breakfast, and free wireless internet.

The hotel is near Market on Main, a local dining, retail, and entertainment destination, as well as Rock Bluff Park, Garrison Rock Preserve, and the Cedar Creek Golf Course.

Dan Patel is the general manager of the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Ottumwa.

Best Western Plus Wayland Hotel

BWH Hotel Group is continuing its U.S. expansion and announcing the opening of the Best Western Plus Wayland Hotel at 396 Reno Drive in Wayland, Michigan. Owned by Sham Hospitality Inc., the hotel has 82 guestrooms, including 12 suites.

Hotel amenities include an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, meeting room with more than 700 square feet, complimentary hot breakfast, and free wireless internet. Each room is equipped with a large flat-screen TV and mini-fridge; all suites also have a microwave. For business travelers, the hotel offers complimentary printing and scanning services.

Heather Reinhardt is the general manager of the Best Western Plus Wayland Hotel, which offers easy access to Yankee Springs Recreation State Park, Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids, Gun Lake and Gun Lake Casino, and US 131 Motorsports Park.

