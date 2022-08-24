SAN FRANCISCO—Duetto announced that its revenue strategy platform has been selected by Soul Community Planet (SCP), a holistic hospitality company, to optimize revenue across its growing portfolio of hotel properties. Duetto GameChanger has been implemented for SCP hotel room revenue optimization and Duetto ScoreBoard for business analytics and reporting.

“SCP was looking for a revenue strategy solution that could scale easily in line with its aggressive growth plans. Our cloud-native solutions, coupled with our two-way integration with PMS Mews, proved to be the perfect fit,” said Duetto CEO David Woolenberg. “We are delighted to be working with such a pioneering and environmentally-driven brand and look forward to working with SCP as the hotel portfolio grows.”

SCP Chief Revenue Officer John Elston added, “From the first conversation, we were impressed with both the Duetto solution and the team. It’s a winning combination of innovative technology supported by a team of hospitality experts. We look forward to working together in the years ahead and learning from each other.”

SCP was founded on the values of wellness (Soul), kindness (Community), and sustainability (Planet). SCP provides venues comprising hotels, coworking, restaurants, and fitness.