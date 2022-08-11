This Week’s Comings & Goings

Inspirato Incorporated appointed Scott Berman as director to its board of directors. Berman has nearly 40 years of experience in the hotel and resort advisory field, most recently serving as a partner and industry leader of the PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP hospitality and leisure consulting practice.

McNeill Investment Group announced CEO Phillip H. McNeill Jr. will transition to the position of executive chairman of McNeill Investment Group. Chief Financial Officer Chris Ropko becomes managing director, CEO of McNeill Investment Group.

Spire Hospitality has appointed Donna Cooper as senior vice president of commercial strategy and Matthew Schupbach as vice president of accounting. Cooper previously led global sales teams for Wyndham and Schupbach was the assistant chief financial officer for Dimension Hospitality

McKibbon Hospitality announced the promotion of Jess Hayden to vice president of operational excellence. In this newly created position, Hayden is responsible for overseeing procurement, contract management, hotel openings, sustainability, and more.

Benchmark, Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle, the independent luxury and lifestyle hotel services of Pyramid Global Hospitality, has named Sam Johnson vice president of operations. Sam’s appointment marks a return to the Benchmark family, having previously served as general manager within Benchmark’s Pacific Northwest portfolio.

Aqua-Aston Hospitality announced the promotion of Rhonda Khabir to senior vice president of sales and marketing. Khabir has over 20 years of experience and will be responsible for business expansion, strategic direction for promotional advertising, and leadership of the sales and marketing department.

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club announced the hiring of Vanessa Williams as general manager, and she will oversee the strategic vision and all operational departments for the property.

Caribe Royale Orlando has announced Phil Klinkenberg as hotel manager. In his role, Klinkenberg will directly oversee the resort’s food and beverage and rooms division operations. He was previously director of food and beverage at Loews Hotels.

Salamander Hotels & Resort has promoted Bobby Barnes to resort manger and Andrew Corry to director of golf at Innisbrook, A Salamander Resort, in Tampa Bay, Florida. Barnes will manage most areas of the resort and Corry will direct and lead golf operations.

Virgin Hotels Nashville continues to expand its leadership team. The property recently welcomed Philip Forte as general manager and Laura Modica as director of food and beverage.

Semiahmoo Resort, Golf, and Spa has announced the appointment of Micah Windham as executive chef. He will be leading the culinary team for the property’s three on-site restaurants.

The Smokehouse Restaurant at Antrim 1844 has appointed Inti Villalobos-Coady as executive chef. The restaurant is in the Antrim 1844 hotel.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau has appointed Brett Lindsay as the property’s director of sales and marketing. Lindsay will lead the property’s sales and marketing team to continue driving sales and revenue growth.