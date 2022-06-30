This Week’s Comings & Goings

The American Hotel & Lodging Association has announced three new hires to its government affairs staff; Leeann Paradise has been named vice president of political and member engagement, Haleigh Hildebrand has been named senior director of government and political affairs, and Bianca Castillo has been named state and local government affairs coordinator.

Kelly Haager has been promoted to regional vice president of sales at OTO Development. As vice president of sales, Haager oversees OTO’s owned assets, works with hotel and regional sales, and manages sales task force deployment.

Jacqueline Berry has been appointed group director of spa and wellbeing for Miraval Group. In her position, Berry is responsible for overseeing the Life in Balance Spas and their integrative wellbeing programming across the Miraval Resorts portfolio.

Woodside Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Conrad Reddick as director of operations at Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa. In this role, Reddick oversees the hotel’s operations, working on revenue, profit, and guest satisfaction across the hotel’s departments.

Lord Baltimore Hotel has named Betsy Goldfeder as director of catering and sales. In this role, Goldfeder will be responsible for maintaining the hotel’s existing accounts and executive tactical sales to work with a new client base.

Turtle Bay Resort has appointed Lyle Kanu as executive chef, overseeing the property’s culinary offerings. With over 20 years of restaurant experience, Kaku will lead food and beverage on property following its recent reimagination.

Radcliffe Moab announced the appointment of Troy Szczotka as chef de cuisine and director of food and beverage of the hotel’s restaurant, il Posto Rosso. In this position, Szczotka will be in charge of the restaurant’s operations, daily operations, menu, and offerings.

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa has announced the expansion of its operations leadership team with the appointment of Adam Edleman as its new director of rooms. Edleman will oversee the property’s guestrooms, suites, and meetings and events spaces.

The Driskill has announced the addition of Nori Meitner to the hotel’s staff as historic tour guide and special meetings concierge. Meitner will tell the stories of the artwork in the hotel as well as lead guests along a guided history tour.

Shel Buhler was named brand director for Aparium. In this position, Buhler will oversee the company’s strategy across the United States. Buhler’s prior hotel experience includes spending six years growing Thompson and Joie de Vivre Hotels globally.

PPDS announced Mikael da Fonseca has been named new international key accounts manager; he previously served as sales director for the Nordics. In addition, Peter Vinke is retiring after 30 years with Philips professional TVs.

Hotel management company HRI Lodging has appointed Troy Benavides as general manager and Julie DeLeon as director of sales and marketing at Hilton San Antonio Hill Country. Benavides previously served in leadership positions across the San Antonio area, and DeLeon was director of sales and marketing at Homewood Suites by Hilton Lackland AFB/SeaWorld in San Antonio.