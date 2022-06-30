DIRECTV has made three new announcements at HITEC 2022 in Orlando, Florida. The company renewed its agreements with Hyatt and Marriott, as well as welcomed Netflix onto its Advanced Entertainment Platform (AEP).

DIRECTV HOSPITALITY and Hyatt

DIRECTV HOSPITALITY and Hyatt announced a renewal of their agreement that will incentivize Hyatt owners, operators, and franchisees across the United States.

In April 2016, Hyatt announced DIRECTV as Hyatt’s preferred entertainment provider within the United States. Building on that business relationship, the announcement aims to expand DIRECTV’s presence within Hyatt’s portfolio over the next several years. Under the terms of the new agreement, the company remains Hyatt’s entertainment provider within the United States.

“DIRECTV is proud to continue to be Hyatt’s preferred, free-to-guest entertainment provider and offer our award-winning service to Hyatt guests in all 50 states,” said Doug Eichler, senior vice president, DIRECTV. “We look forward to building on our long, symbiotic relationship between two leaders in their fields.”

“Our new agreement with DIRECTV HOSPITALITY meaningfully improves our cost structure and positions Hyatt for access to new, innovative services that will enhance our guest experience in the rapidly evolving world of video entertainment and delivery,” said Rohan Jani, associate vice president, guest technology, Hyatt.

“Continuing to work with DIRECTV HOSPITALITY will give more Hyatt guests across the country access to some of the best entertainment options available, with the quality and consistency that we have come to expect from DIRECTV,” said Cameron Hammond, senior vice president—field services technology, Hyatt.

DIRECTV BUSINESS SOLUTIONS and Marriott

DIRECTV BUSINESS SOLUTIONS announced the company has signed an agreement with Marriott International to continue its presence at Marriott hotels across the United States.

“As millions of Americans hit the road this summer, whether for business or for pleasure, it brings me great pride that they will have access to DIRECTV as part of their guestroom entertainment experience across destinations near and far,” said Eichler.

The multi-year agreement designates DIRECTV BUSINESS SOLUTIONS as a Marriott International approved vendor and reinforces the company’s in-room presence at hotels across the country. It also allows owners and franchisees the opportunity to streamline their in-room channel lineups and lower costs.

DIRECTV BUSINESS SOLUTIONS and Netflix

DIRECTV BUSINESS SOLUTIONS is the creator of the AEP, which is a customizable hospitality platform enabling linear and OTT content. The content is controlled via the cloud that provides television service to hotel rooms across the United States. Netflix has been added to the platform, effective immediately.

The addition of Netflix to AEP continues DIRECTV BUSINESS SOLUTIONS commitment to delivering the most content to hotel guests in a seamless way. Netflix adds a library of content to the offering at no additional cost to guests with an existing Netflix account.

Earlier this year, the company announced they would provide AEP hardware to hotels free of charge and reduce the per room price of the digital platform itself by more than 10 percent.

“Content is king, whether customers are enjoying it their own homes or in a hotel room,” said Eichler. “Keeping that in mind, the cost of entry should not be a barrier to an enjoyable experience, no matter where you are.”

Other traditional content providers, including Showtime, Hallmark, Music Choice, and an On Demand library consisting more than 10,000 hours of content available from major programmers were already integrated into the AEP.