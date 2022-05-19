LODGING’s 2022 Guide to Lenders and Financial Service Providers

Access Point Financial LLC

Access Point Financial LLC is a direct hospitality lender that provides bridge, PIP, capex, construction, permanent, and mezzanine/preferred equity financing to qualified hoteliers throughout the United States. The loan programs are flexible and are typically used for refinance, construction take-out, renovations, brand-mandated PIPs, and value-add transactions, such as asset repositioning, hotel conversions, and ground-up construction. The programs are designed specifically for the hospitality industry and offer an alternative to traditional bank financing. Access Point Financial understands the complexities of the industry and is uniquely positioned to customize loan programs to meet the needs of clients even during periods of volatility.

Volume of hotel loans in 2021: $700 million

Average loan amount in 2021: $12 million

Loan types/services offered: Bridge, PIP, Capex, Construction

Company contact: Lori Tirado, ltirado@accesspointfinancial.com

What is your outlook for the lending environment in 2022?

“As more lenders view hospitality in a favorable light, there will be more options available to hoteliers. We have already seen an influx of lenders coming back into the space, especially in the southern half of the country and in markets driven primarily by leisure travel. Also, it’s interesting in an inflationary environment with rising interest rates—the good news is that hotels can reprice every night, and can often adjust to minimize the impact.”