This Week’s Comings & Goings

Loews Hotels & Co has announced the appointment of Steve Younes as its executive vice president & chief human resources officer. Drawing on nearly 30 years of diverse experience, Younes is now responsible for the delivery of all aspects of human resources services for Loews Hotels & Co, including continuing the implementation of the company’s people strategy and providing strategic guidance at the corporate, regional, and local levels.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Hyatt Regency Dallas’s new general manager is Michael Koffler. Koffler started his Hyatt career in 1982 as assistant manager of the coffee shop at Hyatt Regency New Orleans. He has since held a variety of positions with Hyatt properties, including Hyatt at Hilton Head Island, Grand Cypress, Buffalo, Columbus, Pittsburgh and Capitol Hill, before becoming General Manager at Hyatt West Hollywood.

Edgewood Tahoe has welcomed Siobhan Fajayan as its new director of marketing and sales. Fajayan arrives at the lodge with nearly 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, serving as marketing director at both Hard Rock Hotel Casino Lake Tahoe and Sands Regency Hotel and Casino in Reno, Nevada.

Coury Hospitality today announced that Tom Santora will serve as the company’s chief commercial officer, as well as managing director of both Hotel Vin, an Autograph Collection boutique hotel, and Harvest Hall, a food hall offering hand-crafted cuisine and entertainment options. Both are part of Grapevine Main, a $114 million mixed-use development in Grapevine, Texas.

David Goldstein has been promoted to vice president, investments & business development for KSL Resorts. Since 2013, Goldstein has acted as KSLR’s director of financial planning & analysis, helping launch the company’s asset management division and leading underwriting on marquis acquisitions including Monarch Beach Resort, Outrigger Hospitality Group, and Miraval Resorts. He was appointed to senior director of investments & business development in 2018.

Rickie Pares is now the hotel manager of The Estate Yountville. In this role, Pares will oversee employee management, annual planning, marketing and administering hotel services such as catering and accommodations facilities for the 22-acre luxury property comprised Vintage House and Hotel Villagio as well as more than 50,000 square feet of sculpted terrace gardens, lush outdoor event spaces and state-of-the art meeting venues. Pares most recently served as Director of Rooms at the Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans.

Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown has named Mike Haddad as general manager and Nathan Tyndall as director of sales and marketing. Haddad joins Canopy Dallas Uptown with more than 19 years of experience in the hospitality industry, with expertise in sales and catering, food and beverage management, front office leadership and revenue management. Tyndall brings eight years of experience to the Canopy Dallas Uptown team, previously serving as a sales manager on property.

BENCHMARK, a global hospitality company, has appointed Christina Mackey director of human resources for the Grand Plaza Hotel and The Beachcomber, both Benchmark Resorts & Hotels properties located in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Mackey previously held the position of executive human resources director for Remington Hotels of Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida. Earlier she served as director of human resources for the Wyndham Hotel Group in the greater Pittsburgh area.

Dream Hotel Group announced the appointment of Matthew Whiteheart as general manager for Unscripted Durham, the flagship location for its lifestyle brand and hospitality concept Unscripted Hotels. Whiteheart is an award-winning executive whose strategic leadership, attention to detail, and dedication to staff training and stellar customer service will be vital in the continued success of Unscripted Durham.