Magnuson Reports Significant Increase in RevPAR

Magnuson Hotels, a low-cost hotel group, announced a 24.7 percent increase in RevPAR (revenue per available room) YTD for its member hotels, over the same time since 2018. The increase is more than 10 times the current U.S. RevPAR growth of 2 percent.

The company also reported an 8.7 percent increase in produced reservations for July with a 4.47 percent increase in ADR (average daily room rate) for the same period of 2019 YTD over 2018.

“Magnuson’s market beating 2019 performance growth is an early result of our 3 year 2018 strategic plan which included the launch in May 2018 of Magnuson Direct, our long-planned direct distribution/ hotel management platform,” stated company CEO Thomas Magnuson.

The Magnuson Direct system is an industry which combines several hotel technology platforms into one. This includes hotel property management system with automated occupancy based yielding and rate shopping of nearby competitors.

Critical to the system’s volume delivery are high speed direct distribution connections to Expedia, Booking.com, Agoda, China’s Ctrip, Hotwire, Priceline and 100 percent of the global corporate market via GDS channels Travelport, Sabre, Amadeus, Worldspan.

Early performance results from the new system have already driven the addition in late 2018 of 62 new hotels to its “By Magnuson Worldwide” independent hotel collection.