DALLAS, Texas—Coury Holdings announced the launch of Concert Hospitality, a new hospitality management company aimed at delivering personalized guest experiences across full and select-service hotels from companies including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and more.

Concert Hospitality will operate independently alongside the lifestyle management company, Coury Hospitality, and strengthen Coury Holdings’ mission to drive impact and revenue for hotel owners. Concert Hospitality’s portfolio will start with four hotels across the DFW metroplex, Texas; Los Angeles, California; and Columbus, Ohio.

“For nearly 40 years hotel owners and developers have trusted Coury Hospitality to manage their lifestyle properties and deliver unmatched moments for guests,” said Paul Coury, founder and CEO of Coury Holdings. “The launch of Concert Hospitality will allow us to expertly manage a more diverse range of investments for our existing owners and potential partners with streamlined and consistent solutions for both core branded and lifestyle hotels.”

Concert Hospitality will operate as an independent entity with a resource team led by Chris Charbonnet as regional vice president of operations. Charbonnet brings over two decades of experience managing branded hotel portfolios including Schulte Hospitality Group, Aimbridge Hospitality, MCR Hotels, and Prism Hotels & Resorts. In his role with Concert Hospitality, Charbonnet will oversee strategic operations and collaborate with property teams.

“Coury Hospitality has been an exceptional partner, managing our lifestyle hotels and transforming each property into a vibrant destination in every community,” said Mehul Patel, CEO of NewcrestImage, Coury Holdings strategic partner. “We’re thrilled for the launch of Concert Hospitality, which will allow us to collaborate even further on our growing portfolio of branded and independent hotels.”

As both Concert Hospitality and Coury Hospitality develop, hotel owners and partners can expect guest experiences through personalized service and practices. Additionally, these ventures are dedicated to achieving financial performance.