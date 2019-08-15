Hcareers and International CHRIE Join to Improve Hospitality Education

CHICAGO – Hcareers and the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (International CHRIE) have announced a partnership to provide educational resources, career mapping technology, and internship programs to hospitality students and programs, beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

Through the partnership, students will have access to exclusive internships and full-time opportunities, career mapping technology, and career advice from hospitality experts to help prepare them for the future of work within the industry. In addition, Hcareers will work with members of the International CHRIE to promote original research and exemplary student performance at leading hospitality programs across the globe.

“Together, tourism and hospitality generate more than $8 trillion to the global economy,” says Ron Mitchell, CEO of Hcareers. “This partnership will allow Hcareers to have an impact and provide vital resources to students that will strengthen the industry for years to come.”

Advertisement

“International CHRIE’s partnership with Hcareers gives us additional opportunities to support our membership and increase the resources we’re able to provide to university programs,” says Kathy McCarty, CEO of the International CHRIE. “We’re confident students and educators will benefit from the opportunities provided through this partnership.”

The newly launched partnership strengthens Hcareers’ mission to promote career opportunities available within the hospitality industry.

Want more stories like this?

Subscribe for daily updates