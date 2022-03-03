This Week’s Comings & Goings

DelMonte Hotel Group has appointed Guy Crawford as chief investment officer. In his new position, Guy will be responsible for growing the platform through sourcing new acquisitions, developments, underwriting, and raising capital. He will play an active role in management, financing, and dispositions for the hotel portfolio.

Virgin Hotels has welcomed three new members to its newly formed global sales team: Vice President of Global Sales Maya Latinovic, Global Director of Business Travel and Entertainment Sales Peter D’Elia, and Global Director of Group Sales Alyssa Maselli.

Harrah’s Resort Southern California appointed Melissa Corrigan as vice president of people, culture, and experiences. In her new role, Corrigan will oversee the property’s people and culture functions while assisting the executive team in setting and executing against the resort’s overall strategic and tactical plans.

Hay Creek Hotels has announced the appointment of Albert Mertz as general manager of Hotel Hartness in Greenville, South Carolina. As general manager, Mertz will open and operate the 73-room hotel, its restaurant, and spa. During his career, Mertz has held positions with The Ritz-Carlton Hotels and Mandarin Oriental.

The Compass by Margaritaville, Anna Maria Sound, has named Beth Muzik general manager of the property. Most recently, Muzik converted two existing full-service resort hotels in the Margaritaville portfolio, including the Flamingo Hotel in Costa Rica and the Tar Tar A Resort in the Lake of the Ozarks.

Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk has announced Lisa Timbo to area general manager. In this position, Timbo is focused on supporting the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile, JW Marriott Chicago, The Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago, The Westin Chicago River North, and more.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has appointed Markus Lindner to general manager of Mandarin Oriental, Boston. Lindner joins Mandarin Oriental, Boston, from Mandarin Oriental, Geneva, where he served as hotel manager. He has also held management positions at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, and Mandarin Oriental, Paris.

The Wayfarer DTLA, a Pacifica Hotels property, has announced the appointment of Carl Hubbard to general manager of the hotel. Hubbard will lead and oversee all departments within the hotel, including the property’s restaurants. He was most recently working for Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood as regional director.

Swire Hotels has announced Andres Garcia has been named general manager of EAST Miami, responsible for all aspects of the hotel. He was previously hotel manager. Garcia first joined Swire in April 2017, when he oversaw operations.

John Scanlon has been appointed to general manager of The Beverly Hills Hotel. Having joined Dorchester Collection in 2005, Scanlon has held the position of general manager at 45 Park Lane for seven years. He also manages the Mayfair Park Residences.

Michael Berk and Brian Ciemnicki have been hired to lead the new hospitality team at the Hyatt Centric Downtown Minneapolis. Formerly the assistant general manager, Berk was promoted to general manager. And Ciemnicki joins as director of sales and marketing.

Turtle Bay Resort has appointed Fabiola Sotomayor to director of leisure sales. Sotomayor will oversee sales efforts for all of Turtle Bay’s leisure activities. Sotomayor brings more than 16 years of experience to the property. Previously, she led leisure sales segments in the East Coast, West Coast, and the United Kingdom.

As Conrad Nashville announced three new food and beverage concepts, it also appointed multiple team members. Dwayne Edwards has been named executive chef and Jean-Christophe LeVarrat has been named director of food and beverage.

Hawks Cay Resort has appointed Albert Bilotti to food and beverage director and Patrick Cleary to executive chef. Together, the duo will lead the resort’s food and beverage team and enhance the overall dining experience for guests.

The St. Regis San Francisco has appointed Mikey Adams to chef de cuisine. Adams previously worked for Angler San Francisco, and in his new role, he will assist in elevating the hotel’s food and beverage concepts.

Corten Real Estate Management LLC has announced Katie Bergen has joined the firm as a principal focused on investor relations, fundraising, and capital strategies. Bergen has institutional real estate experience including fundraising, investor relations, marketing, acquisitions, and asset management.

Jade McBride has been promoted to president of Ted Turner Reserves, the hospitality arm of Turner Enterprises. McBride was previously managing director. In his new role, McBride will be responsible for the growth and development of guest operations on Turner Lands.

Eric Danziger has been hired as CEO of Braintree Group, a Boise, Idaho-based company focused on community advancement and growth. He will oversee the Braintree entities in the group’s portfolio of real estate investment and development, hospitality management, and venture capital investments. He was previously CEO of Trump Hotels.