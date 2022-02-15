SARATOGA SPRINGS—DelMonte Hotel Group has acquired the Hampton Inn & Suites Saratoga Springs Downtown. Located near Broadway in downtown Saratoga, the hotel is surrounded by shopping, entertainment, dining, and nightlife attractions. Additionally, it is less than two miles from the Saratoga Racetrack, Skidmore College, and The Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

The property features six stories of 123 guestrooms, many of which feature balconies overlooking the Broadway District, as well as, onsite amenities including an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, gift shop, business center, and guest laundry. It also has over 2,649 square feet of event space that breaks out into six private meeting rooms. Complimentary comforts help guests stay on top of their routine and get the most out of their day, like breakfast and WiFi.

Originally constructed in 2008 and renovated in 2019, the Hampton Inn & Suites Saratoga Springs Downtown is integrated with a larger, mixed-use development that includes 45 apartment units, structured parking, and retail space in an adjacent condominium complex.

“We are proud to be adding the Hampton Inn & Suites Saratoga Springs Downtown to our expanding portfolio of exceptional properties and building our presence in the Albany region,” said Alexander DelMonte, CEO and president of the DelMonte Hotel Group. “This hotel is situated in the perfect location to explore everything the Spa City has to offer and provide countless activities for the whole family to enjoy.”