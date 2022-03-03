HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week and showed significant improvement against the 2019 comparable, according to STR’s latest data through February 26, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance February 20-26, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week

Occupancy: 62.2 percent (down 4.7 percent)

ADR: $143.83 (up 13.1 percent)

RevPAR: $89.45 (up 7.7 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Orlando recorded the largest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 6.7 percent to 85.9 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 31.9 percent to 53.7 percent).

Helped by the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Miami posted the highest ADR (up 47.0 percent to $365.64) and RevPAR (up 55.1 percent to $325.36) increases over 2019.

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 52.6 percent to $87.68) and Washington, D.C. (down 45.7 percent to $61.61).