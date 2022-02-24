This Week’s Comings & Goings

Donohoe Hospitality Services has appointed two vice presidents. Neeta Mayur has been promoted to vice president, revenue manager, and Seon Heo has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing.

Catherine Johnston has been promoted to vice president of human resources at OTO Development. She is tasked with leading and developing the company’s human resources team.

21c Museum Hotels has appointed JP Roberts to general manager of its hotel opening in Q1 2023 in downtown St. Louis. His most recent appointments include general manager for the Dream Nashville property and opening general manager for Hotel Vandivort.

Ambassador Chicago, a JDV by Hyatt Hotel, appointed Keith Cestare to general manager. Cestare brings nearly two decades of experience to his new role. Prior to joining Ambassador Chicago, Cestare worked for properties including Boca Raton Resort and Club.

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa has announced the return of Ralph Scatena to general manager and area general manager Phoenix. Scatena has served as general manager of several Marriott properties during his career.

The Watergate Hotel has appointed Manuel Martinez to managing director. He brings over 20 years of experience to the hotel. Martinez began his career at The Palace Hotel in Madrid, Spain, and has worked at The Essex House and The Ritz-Carlton Central Park South hotels in New York City.

The Beverly Hotel appointed Ryan Paterson to director of sales and marketing. Paterson is overseeing all sales and marketing initiatives including planning, implementing, and managing activities from sales strategy, budgets, business revenue, and hotel-wide programs.

Daxton Hotel has promoted Rece Hogerheide to executive chef. Hogerheide will oversee the culinary programming for Daxton Hotel and lead the team at the hotel’s signature restaurant Madam. Before his new position, he worked for restaurants like Gather and the Founding Chefs of Felony Provisions in Michigan.

Nemo Tile + Stone has promoted Matthew Coburger to director of purchasing. Coburger previously spent four years as director of product merchandising for the company, and in this new position, he is overseeing the purchasing department.

The Indigo Road Hospitality Group has expanded its senior leadership team. Jennifer Krapp returns as director of restaurant operations. Justin Shoener is director of restaurant and financial operations. Scott Neslage is director of lodging operations. Kala Ellis transitions to beverage director of Oak Steakhouse Nashville and IRHG. Trevor Stough transitions to Charleston area wine director. And Gabriel Perez is general manager for the Lodging & Lifestyle adventures division.

The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel, has announced two appointments to its leadership team, including Katharine Degoma as general manager and Anna Jaszczyk as director of sales and marketing. The two will bring a creative vision and a new atmosphere to the property.

The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville, has appointed three team members: Oscar Fonseca to executive chef, Don Brookshire to director of food and beverage, and Ricardo Lutchman to director of rooms.

HALCYON, a hotel in Cherry Creek, has announced a new culinary leadership team: Kate Meadow Killoran has been named general manager of food and beverage, Maureen Bell has been named assistant general manager of food and beverage, and Isaac Gustafson has been named general manager of Local Jones.

Driftwood Hospitality Management has announced a number of internal promotions including Bryan Postema to managing director of Driftwood Capital Hotels, Richard Slutter to regional director of operations lifestyle hotels, Dick Vreogindewey to regional director of operations, Justin Gammon to regional manager west, Pete Korsos to managing director of special assets, Andrew Pollock to regional manager special assets, and Bill Toole to regional director of sales