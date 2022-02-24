GREENSBORO, North Carolina—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Super 8 by Wyndham Greensboro/Coliseum/Conv., a 60-room hospitality property in Greensboro, North Carolina. The asset sold for $2.425 million, according to Benjamin Yelm, regional manager of the firm’s Charleston and Charlotte Uptown offices.

Milin Mehta, Jack Davis, Chase Dewese, Joce Messinger, and Josh Williams, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Charleston and Charlotte Uptown offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The listing team also secured the buyer, another private investor. Yelm, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in North Carolina, assisted in closing this transaction.

“We were able to close this hotel within 99 percent of list price with a strong ownership group,” said Mehta. “This transaction reflects our team’s ability to identify capable investors who are willing to transact in the Carolinas.”