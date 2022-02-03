This Week’s Comings & Goings

EOS Hospitality has announced the appointment of Jennifer Collins to executive vice president of operations. Collins will lead operations and guide the organization’s team members to make an impact. Most recently, Collins was head of enterprise operations for the Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

Remington Hotels announced Benjamin Howell as divisional vice president of operations. In this role, Howell will be responsible for overseeing the operations of 12 to 15 full- and select-service properties in the U.S. Midwest region. Howell joins Remington hotels from roles with Sonesta, Aimbridge Hospitality, and Widewaters Hotels.

Grand Hyatt Vail has appointed John D’Angelo as general manager. Before joining Grand Hyatt Vail, he spent several years in various executive positions across Hyatt properties nationwide including serving on the executive committee for Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego as director of rooms.

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa has named Paige Lund general manager. Lund brings more than 25 years of experience to her role at the resort. Prior to her new position, Lund was general manager of the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad has welcomed Bastian Germer to serve as general manager of the hotel, which is slated to open Spring 2022. Germer will be responsible for establishing and launching the hospitality experience within the property. Germer was most recently the general manager of the New York EDITION.

Smyth Tribeca announced that Mark Pandaleon has been appointed to general manager. With more than 15 years of New York-based hotel management experience, Pandaleon joins the Smyth Tribeca team from Stewart Hotel, where he started as director of housekeeping and worked his way up to general manager.

Nicolas Dubort has been appointed to general manager of Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C. In his new role, Dubort will oversee all aspects of the property along with its spa, dining outlets, and catering and event service. Dubort previously served as hotel manager, and before that, was director of food and beverage for Mandarin Oriental, New York.

Michael Klein has been named general manager of The Eliza Jane, part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Klein previously served as director of operations for another HRI Lodging property, Holston House Nashville, where he helped the property navigate throughout the course of the pandemic.

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club has hired Richard Szilagyi as resident manager. In this role, he will oversee operations including lobby, rooms, and housekeeping. He previously worked for The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, where he worked as the executive assistant manager.

Jenny McCullough has been promoted to director of operations and marketing for Terramor Outdoor Resorts. In this role, McCullough will oversee marketing and property operations at the flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine. She was previously a marketing manager for Terramor Outdoor Resorts.

Susan Baer has been named director of sales for the Hilton North Scottsdale at Cavasson, scheduled to open in October 2022. Baer will lead strategic sales and marketing endeavors while providing guest experiences. Baer previously spend 16 years at the Hilton resort in The Valley.

Adam Arencibia has been named executive chef of Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis. In this role, he will oversee the hotel’s culinary program by curating menus and a dining experience for the hotel’s restaurant CIMAS, CIMAS Lobby, and the rooftop bar called Beck & Call. He was previously executive chef of The Capital Grille in Memphis.

Holston House in Nashville, Tennessee, announced the appointment of Shannon Williams as its new executive chef. She joins the Holston House team with a focus on incorporating new cuisine into the property’s menu. As executive chef, Williams is overseeing the property’s food and beverage offerings.

Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, announces Pablo Peñalosa as executive chef. He will help establish the property’s signature restaurant, SkyFire. Peñalosa joins Bishop’s Lodge from Meliá Hotels International Paradisus in Los Cabos, Mexico, where he served as executive chef and ran operations during the reopening.

The St. Regis San Francisco announced the appointment of Christopher Williams to director of restaurant operations. Williams joins the property with over a decade of experience in hospitality. Williams most recently worked at The Restaurant at Meadowood in St. Helena before joining the property.

HALL Arts Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton property managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, announced the appointment of Ilana Kadoche as its new director of food and beverage. In her new role, Kadoche will oversee all food and beverage operations and will also serve as the general manager of Ellie’s, an eatery in the hotel.

Highgate has announced the promotions of two key team members. Courtney Conching has been promoted to director of sales at ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach and area director of group sales for Highgate Hawaii. Shauna Nakamura has been promoted to area director of leisure and transient sales for Highgate Hawaii.

Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort in Oceanside, California, appointed four new team members: Ben Fairchild to area director of sales and marketing, Alison Norwood to marketing manager, Mina Dipalma to general manager of Valle, and Wayne Boyington to banquet chef.

The Grand Aspen Resort Condominium Association board of directors and owners has appointed Susan Dampier as general manager of The Aspen Mountain Residences. Before joining The Aspen Mountain Residences, Dampier served as general manager of Snowmass Mountain Club.

Nuvola has named Erynn Torrenga vice president of sales. With over 20 years of experience working in hospitality-focused technology, Torrenga will lead the company’s sales team to develop and strengthen its relationships with hotel brands, groups, and independent properties nationally and globally.

Uniguest has name changes to its senior leadership team. Matt Goche has been promoted to president and chief operating officer. Lee Horgan has expanded his chief revenue officer responsibilities to include product management and overseeing Volara. Kevin Reiners has been promoted to executive vice president, operations. Mike Rethage is executive vice president, Senior Living, Touchtown. Steve Rickless is assuming responsibility for UCView and Planet eStream. Carlos Amoros is executive vice president of sales, Tripleplay. And Gillian Tierney is chief people officer.