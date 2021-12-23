This Week’s Comings & Goings

Sandpiper Hospitality has promoted Victor Cruz to vice president of business development. In this role, Cruz will be responsible for developing third-party management opportunities and earning new management contracts for the company. Cruz joined the team in 2016 and most recently served as vice president of revenue management.

Dream Hotel Group has promoted Laura Mutterperl to the newly created position of chief legal officer. Mutterperl has over 15 years of experience in driving hotel business and legal strategy. Mutterperl joined Dream Hotel Group in 2017 as executive vice president and general counsel and has played a role in the company’s growth.

Montage Healdsburg has appointed Sarah McIntosh as resort manager. Bringing hotel operations experience, including time with Montage International, McIntosh will oversee resort operations for the Sonoma resort. McIntosh was most recently director of rooms at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Raffles Hotels & Resorts, part of Accor, has announced Oliver Dudler general manager of Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences, opening at the end of 2022. As general manager of Raffles Boston, he will oversee and execute the opening and operations for the U.S. flagship property and deliver the group’s brand standards.

Kimpton Hotel Fontenot has appointed Kristin Crawford to director of sales and marketing for the property. Crawford will lead the sales and marketing team working on behalf of the hotel as well as its cocktail lounge and neighborhood café. Her responsibilities include managing sales and marketing strategies.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino announced Victor Fernandez will join the property’s group sales team as associate director of sales and catering. As associate director of sales and catering, Fernandez will support sales efforts to attract new corporate, leisure, and catered events to the property.

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, is welcoming Chef Juan Pablo Dominguez and Director of Engineering Darren Hills. Dominguez will be using local produce from the area to create homegrown cuisine at The Conservatory restaurant, and Hills will bring his experience in engineering to assist the property’s needs.

The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has announced Adam Tyler director of food and beverage. Tyler will oversee the operations of the resort’s restaurants: Cibolo Moon, High Velocity, 18 Oaks, Crooked Branch, and all resort dining. Tyler joins the resort previously serving as director of food and beverage at the Grand Bohemian Charleston.

Raquel Sharma has been named director of catering for Kimpton Hotel Monaco Washington D.C. Sharma brings over 10 years of experience to the property. This is a return to the property for Sharma, as she previously served as the director of event sales and marketing for the property and its restaurant.

COMO Hotels and Resorts appointed Doris Goh to vice president commercial. In her new role, Goh will be responsible for driving and managing the overall commercial components of COMO Hotels and Resorts, bringing the sales and marketing function as COMO expands its portfolio to Fiji.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley, has announced Lauren Warkentin has been named spa director at its Spa Anjali. Warkentin most recently served as club manager at The Westin Riverfront’s Athletic Club. The resort has also promoted Chad Armijo to service as club director of The Athletic Club at The Westin.

The U.S. Travel Association National Chair has announced its search committee to identify a new President and CEO following the retirement of Roger Dow. The committee includes Christine Duffy, president, Carnival Cruise Line, and national chair, U.S. Travel Association, chair of the search committee; Julie Coker, president and CEO, San Diego Tourism Authority; Debbie Johnson, executive director, Arizona Office of Tourism; Elie Maalouf, CEO, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, chair of U.S. Travel CEO Roundtable; Monya Mandich, global vice president, marketing, media solutions, Expedia Group; Tim Mapes, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, Delta Air Lines; Michael Massari, chief sales officer, Caesars Entertainment; DT Minich, president and CEO, Experience Kissimmee; Jonathan M. Tisch, chairman and CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. and treasurer, New York Giants, and Chairman Emeritus of U.S. Travel Association.