Sandpiper Hospitality to Manage Four Wyndham Properties in Texas

RICHMOND, Virginia — Sandpiper Hospitality, a Virginia-based hotel management company with expertise in the extended-stay segment, has been selected to manage four new properties currently under development in Texas that will join the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts family.

Three of the four hotels will be the first new builds completed for Wyndham’s La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites dual-branded concept, which was announced earlier this year and designed to attract both short and long-term guests.

The four new Texas hotels include:

AmericInn by Wyndham—San Angelo, opening early 2022

La Quinta/Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham—Pflugerville, opening early 2022

La Quinta/Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham—Del Rio, opening in late 2022

La Quinta/Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham—Austin/Tech Center, opening in 2023

Sandpiper Hospitality was approved by Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels International, Suburban Extended Stay Hotels, and Extended Stay America to manage their select-service and extended-stay brands.

“Out of all the management companies we spoke with, Sandpiper Hospitality stood out above everyone else. They were very professional, their follow-up was timely, and they answered our questions,” said Mike Forrest, developer of the four new hotels. “We believe this is the best management company to run our hotels and we view this as a long-term partnership.”

Sandpiper Hospitality now has a portfolio of 54 hotels open or under contract in 13 different states. Sandpiper Hospitality has earned several new management contracts recently, including the addition of two Savannah Suites Extended Stay Hotels—one in Pleasanton, Texas, and one in Arvada, Colorado, that has already been repositioned as a Suburban Extended Stay hotel.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and look forward to a successful ongoing relationship,” said Sandpiper Hospitality President and CEO Jim Darter. “These four hotels represent a significant piece of new business for us that will substantially expand our footprint in Texas. Additionally, our new relationship with Wyndham will allow us to further grow our brand footprint with an outstanding franchise company.”