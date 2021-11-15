Dream Hotel Group Plans Openings for Two Oklahoma City Hotels

NEW YORK—Hotel brand and management company Dream Hotel Group plans to open two Dream Hotel and Unscripted Hotel locations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 2024. Designed by Miami-based CUBE3 Architects and built by general contractor Hensel Phelps, the 220-room Dream Hotel and 174-room Unscripted Hotel will be in a mixed-use development project with California-based Matteson Capital LLC.

The 14-story Dream Hotel will feature 220 guestrooms and suites, five dining and nightlife venues including a rooftop pool deck, a bar and grille with skyline views, health and wellness facilities, and 11,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space. Next door, the 14-story Unscripted hotel will feature 174 guestrooms and two signature food and beverage offerings, including a lower-level rooftop bar.

When complete, the $275 million development will add two new lifestyle hotels, 394 guestrooms and suites, seven restaurants and bars, and 150 private residences to Oklahoma City’s downtown district. Its proximity to Chickasaw Ballpark, Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, PayCom Arena, and Bricktown Canal will establish the complex, attracting local Oklahomans and travelers to experience the city’s Bricktown Entertainment District.

“We found a great partner in Scot Matteson,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. “Oklahoma City is an incredible destination to launch our brands and we’re fortunate to collaborate with visionary developers like the team at Matteson Capital who share our ambitions to grow and develop our brands in Oklahoma City and other established and emerging markets across the country.”

Scot Matteson, CEO of California-based Matteson Capital LLC commented, “We are very excited to announce this strategic partnership with Dream Hotel Group. Dream and Unscripted are the centerpiece of this landmark development and the ideal catalyst to help transform Oklahoma City and infuse new energy into an already exciting area of Bricktown.”

Matteson Capital’s local partners, Brad Hogan and Randy Hogan, whose firm was the original developer of Oklahoma City’s Lower Bricktown District added, “This mixed-use development, anchored by Dream and Unscripted, will draw locals Oklahomans and out of town guests to new culinary experiences, live entertainment and one-of-a-kind hospitality that’s unlike anything else in the area. We are grateful for Dream Hotel Group and Matteson Capital’s commitment to bringing this project to life in downtown Oklahoma City.”

Christian Glauser Benz, vice president of development for Dream Hotel Group said, “Oklahoma City had been on our radar for quite some time. Following the success of Dream Nashville, we recognized other midsize cities in the Midwest that were ripe for this type of product. Matteson Capital’s vision for Oklahoma City embodies the potential that this market represents, and we are honored to partner with them.”

Located east of Oklahoma City’s downtown business district, Bricktown is the city’s original warehouse and distribution center turned entertainment district. Founded days after the Land Run of 1889, Bricktown was, and still is, a central hub connecting not only railroads and highways but local citizens and visitors. The urban district is now home to more than 50 restaurants, bars, and retail shops, and family-friendly attractions and public art, museums galleries, and an urban beach. The canal that runs throughout Bricktown has live music venues and clubs offering a variety of musical stylings every day of the week. The diversity of businesses, educational institutions, housing, and leisure activities make it a historic destination in Oklahoma City.

Dream Hotels are individual properties that comprise a narrative. With locations in the United States and abroad, the design and experience of each property are informed by its locale. The result is a stay experience suited to the traveler who seeks a cosmopolitan atmosphere.

Powered by a philosophy that travel should be an adventure and not a routine, Unscripted is a backdrop for an explorer. Unscripted adapts to each location, offering activated spaces that meet the needs of both its guests and its home cities. Through food and beverage, design, and a culture of friendly service, Unscripted offers approachable hospitality.

With 16 hotels in its portfolio and another 20 locations in various stages of development across the globe, Dream Hotel Group remains a fast-growing independent lifestyle hotel company This announcement signals another milestone in the growth and evolution of the company and its portfolio of lifestyle brands.