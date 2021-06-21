Virgin Hotels Adds ID Verification and Cashless Tipping to Its Mobile App

MIAMI—Virgin Hotels has updated its mobile app Lucy, which now offers more contactless features for guests to employ from their smartphones including secure ID verification and cashless tipping ability. The updated app, which the company launched in 2015, rolled out at Virgin Hotels in Nashville, Dallas, Chicago, and Las Vegas, with Virgin Hotels New Orleans coming this summer.

By joining Virgin Hotels’ loyalty and preferences program, The Know, guests can access the latest version of Lucy and its new features, including pre-arrival identity verification, cashless tipping ability, and expanded room controls. By integrating with The Know program, Lucy offers a connection between a guest’s loyalty profile and the booking platform, creating a more streamlined guest experience.

“The Know program continues to gain popularity with our guests for its focus on personalization and surprise and delight offerings,” states Doug Carrillo, chief marketing officer. “With the addition of the exclusive use of our app Lucy, Know members now have access to extraordinary experiences at Virgin Hotels.”

Lucy’s secure ID verification allows guests to safely check into a hotel and use their device as a mobile key. Virgin Hotels has built-in features and several safeguards that validate a guest’s credentials, ensuring a safer and more secure experience.

With the new cashless tipping ability available at most hotels, Lucy is offering a safe, easy, and contactless way for guests to give gratuities to hotel staff. Guests can use the mobile app to provide gratuities digitally to housekeeping, bell staff, and valet throughout their stay.

Additionally, Lucy is getting moodier with expanded in-room lighting settings, including “Get Lit,” “Get Comfy,” and “Get in the Mood.” With the touch of a button, guests can set the scene in their room and control the light. These features join the app’s existing capabilities, including mobile key functionality, thermostat and TV remote controls, and the ability to order room service anywhere in the hotel.

“In the era of contactless everything, it’s imperative that we continue to prioritize our guests’ safety and security. With these new features, Lucy not only offers additional levels of convenience but also added peace of mind for our guests when traveling,” stated Denise Walker, vice president of information technology. “Virgin Hotels has always put the guest experience first, and we’re excited to launch these expanded features and create an overall more elegant user experience for our guests.”

Lucy will keep its original features, including the ability to book stays, provide local recommendations, order room service, initiate service requests, share feedback in real-time, and provide an up-to-date look at individual hotel happenings, news, and programming. Users of the Lucy app can also access Apple Music, exercise in the hotel fitness center with custom routines by Fitbod, and purchase hotel gift cards.