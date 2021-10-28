This Week’s Comings & Goings

Brent Lessing has been appointed to chief information and digital officer for Omni Hotels & Resorts, where he will develop a digital strategy to improve the guest experience. The company also announced Natalie White, vice president of CRM & loyalty, and she is leading Omni’s loyalty and customer relationship management programs.

Island Hospitality Management promoted John Abou-Ghannam senior vice president of business intelligence. In this role, Abou-Ghannam will create and oversee a business intelligence team that will align technology initiatives with business goals. He previously worked as a financial analyst for the company.

Donna Ward has been named vice president of sales and marketing, where she will lead the resort’s hotel sales operations, including meetings and conventions. Before joining Hard Rock Atlantic City, Ward spent more than 35 years in sales roles throughout Atlantic City, most recently as vice president of sales, catering, and convention services at Golden Nugget.

Davidson Hospitality Group appointed Patrick Broderick to vice president of sales and revenue management. Broderick will oversee all aspects of sales and revenue generation. Broderick joins Davidson from Marriott International, where he most recently served as vice president of sales for the Florida region.

Trisha Grisko has been appointed to vice president of sales and marketing for Sandpiper Hospitality. Grisko previously spent five years at Hilton Hotels & Resorts and 10 years with Extended Stay America.

Peter Laack joined Hotel Equities as vice president of finance. The company also welcomed Rodolfo Carlos associate vice president of feasibility and investment analysis. In their roles on the finance and capital markets team, both will work on asset management, feasibility, and investment analysis.

Kellie Ann Cahill has been named complex commercial director at Conrad New York Midtown. In this role, Cahill will lead commercial sales, events, revenue, and marketing teams with a strategic approach to generate business in the entertainment, business, and international leisure segments.

Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel has named David Jurcak president of operations. Jurcak will oversee the operating strategies, standards, practices, and procedures of Grand Hotel. He will guide new initiatives while continuing to welcome new guests.

Alan Rae has been named general manager of Hotel Colee in Atlanta, Georgia. Rae has worked on renovations at a number of hotels, including Atlanta’s Hotel Clermont. Rae also led the pre-openings of the W Hotel in downtown Atlanta, the Wylie Hotel, InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, and Jameson Inns.

Richmond Marriott Downtown has named Lars Friedriszik general manager. Since 2019, Friedriszik has served as the general manager of the Courtyard & Residence Inn Richmond Downtown before returning to the Marriott.

TPG Hotels and Resorts is welcoming Nicholas Squire, general manager of Mill Falls at the Lake in Meredith, New Hampshire. Squire will oversee all resort operations and brings over 20 years of hospitality experience.

Thompson Central Park New York announced the appointments of executive team leaders, ahead of the hotel’s opening this November. Matt Slippoy will serve as general manager and Amanda Reed as director of sales and marketing.

Teneo Hospitality Group is welcoming Scott White director of sales. White will oversee the company’s strategic efforts to serve the association and corporate meetings market in the mid-Atlantic region. He will also help Teneo expand its initiatives to grow these markets nationally and globally.

Auberge Resorts Collection has named Evan Altman senior vice president of sales and marketing. With more than 25 years of experience, Altman will lead global sales and marketing, revenue management, and digital marketing across all regions.

Robert McGrattan has been appointed executive chef for Salamander Hotels & Resorts at Hotel Bennet. As executive chef, McGrattan will continue to elevate the dining experience at Gabrielle, the hotel’s signature restaurant. He has culinary experience spanning over a 16-year career.

Hilton San Francisco Union Square has appointed Marcelo Salinas to executive chef, bringing more than 20 years of international culinary experience to the position. Salinas will oversee culinary operations for the property’s meeting space and its five food and beverage outlets.

Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced two management appointments at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach Walk. Susie Quitevis Fujikawa has been named director of sales and marketing, and Scott Kazunaga has been named director of engineering.

The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa announced Kip Reuman destination sales executive. In this role, Reuman will show the resort to group customers such as meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, travel companies, tour operators, and corporate events. Reuman has held many titles with Marriott from front office manager to general manager.

Nemo Tile + Stone announced Lester Gassert, vice president of sales. The company also announced that Liza Harper will take on the role of sales support manager. The new hires are both equipped with experience on the business side of the design industry.

VacationRenter has named Heath Hammett to lead the company as CEO. Under Hammett, the company will expand its international footprint while continuing to provide travelers with a personalized search experience and the best rental options.

PPDS/Philips has appointed Vince Schuster to vice president, commercial displays, for North America. Schuster’s focus will be growing the PPDS/Philips range of televisions, digital signage, and LED solutions for the hospitality, retail, education, broadcast, entertainment, healthcare industries.