This Week’s Comings & Goings

Terranea Resort announced the appointment of William Dvoranchik as vice president of finance. In this role, Dvoranchik will oversee all financial operations, including strategic planning, budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting.

Hotel Heron announced the appointment of Liz Martinez as general manager of KLN, the property’s restaurant. In her new role, Martinez will oversee all aspects of KLN’s guest service and dining operations.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach announced the appointment of Mike Kass as general manager. Kass will oversee and spearhead all aspects of the resort while leading a team of over 250 team members.

Nazaret Carbonari has been named general manager of Waldorf Astoria Cancun. Since joining the property this summer, Carbonari has overseen the guest experience and hotel operations for the 173-room property.

Advertisement

Antonio Bugarin has been appointed as general manager of Hilton Los Cabos. With nearly 30 years of industry experience, Bugarin will oversee daily operations for the 264-room property and support the implementation of guest experiences.

Sheraton Denver Downtown announced Siiri Lobe as director of sales and marketing. Lobe brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to the role and will develop and oversee group sales and marketing for the property.

The Elizabeth Hotel announced Tamika Weiss as director of sales and marketing. Weiss joins The Elizabeth from the Embassy Suites Loveland by Hilton Conference Center, and she has held multiple general manager positions at several Colorado restaurants.

Louis Martin has joined the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs team as director of food and beverage. In this position, Martin will lead the hotel’s culinary program, including its restaurant and bar concepts.

Caribe Royale Orlando announced Jessica Bingham as its new executive pastry chef. Bingham will directly oversee the resort’s party team of 10, which creates offerings for banquets, corporate events, and the resort’s eight on-site restaurants.

Rosewood Sào Paulo announced Juliette Granon as director of communications. Granon is found and director of her own consulting agency, and she has executed strategic communications and brand initiatives for her clients.

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar announced the appointment of Jennifer Goodman as weddings and events manager. Goodman will focus on all weddings, specifically promoting the property’s cultural food offerings.

Unique Vacations announced the appointment of Sabrina Cendral as vice president of brand marketing. Cendral will drive strategic marketing for the Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts brands.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City appointed JV Hernandez as executive chef and Josh Bolden as food and beverage director for its two on-site food and beverage outlets. Both have over 15 years of experience in the industry.