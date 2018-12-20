Five Actions To Boost Bookings With Paid Search

2 Leverage Audience Insights

With more ads than ever in today’s digital space, the way to be heard over the noise is to create unique, personalized ads. All the popular ad platforms allow marketers to draw insights about their audience while their ad campaigns run. This is important because everyone responds to ads differently. The trick is building campaigns around specific audiences as well as specific service offerings or seasonal deals.

Instead of taking a shot in the dark, they can find out exactly who is likely to convert on an ad and make a booking. This enables hoteliers to spend more time on the quality of their ad and wasting less on audience targeting.

The next challenge is to prevent guests who have clicked through the ad to slip through the net at the final hurdle.