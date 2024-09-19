This Week’s Comings & Goings

JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group announced Daniel C. Peek has joined the firm as president of JLL Americas region. Peek previously served as president and chief operating officer for Hodges Ward Elliott.

Omni Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Annette Bales as vice president of sales. Bales will lead and coordinate all global and property-based sales activities for Omni Hotels & Resorts.

Valencia Hotel Collection announced the appointment of Brenda Geffert as corporate director of sales and marketing. With nearly two decades of sales and marketing experience, Geffert will be responsible for developing and executing sales initiatives.

Cloudbeds appointed Marta Perez as senior director of sales to lead the company’s growth strategy across key markets. Perez will be based in New York and oversee sales strategies for North and Latin America.

McNeill Hotel Company recently named Karla Jacobs as general manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites Destin. Jacobs previously served as general manager of Atrium Hospitality’s Hampton Inn & Suites Mesquite and Mesquite Convention and Expo Center.

The Resort at Pelican Hill announced the appointment of Kevin Kelly as general manager. Kelly brings more than 25 years of experience to the role and will be responsible for the property’s day-to-day operations.

The Kimpton Saint George Hotel and InnVest Hotels LP have promoted Sean Muir as general manager. Muir began his career with the property, serving in multiple positions such as executive housekeeping manager, front office manager, and director of rooms.

Brian Koenitzer was appointed as general manager of the Hilton Richmond Downtown. Koenitzer brings over 10 years of managerial experience to the role and recently served as general manager for the Embassy Suites Hampton Roads Convention Hotel & Spa.

Aaron Osborne was named general manager of the Hyatt Centric French Quarter. With over 20 years of hospitality experience, Osborne joins the property from Porto Vista Hotel, where he served as regional vice president of operations and general manager.

El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel, announced the appointment of Pedro Dias as general manager. Dias will oversee all aspects of hotel operations in his new role, from managing day-to-day staff to maintaining the hotel’s service standards.

Great Oak Manor announced the appointment of Calin Taralunga as general manager. Taralunga was most recently resort manager at the Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Maryland, on the state’s Eastern shore.

B Ocean Resort announced the appointment of Sabrina Graves as the resort’s general manager. With a career in hotel operations and sales, Graves will guide the resort’s team and work to optimize efficiencies.

Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Paul Feakes as its new resort manager. With two decades of experience, Feakes was most recently director of food and beverage for the Omni Dallas Convention Center Hotel.

Montage Big Sky announced the appointment of Tiffany Irwin as director of sales and marketing. Irwin will oversee all aspects of sales, revenue management, marketing, public relations, and meetings and events.

Marriott Lincolnshire Resort announced the appointment of Margarita Solis as director of sales. During her career, she previously led sales efforts for the newly opened Curacao Marriott Beach Resort.

1 Hotel San Francisco announced the appointment of Eric Marting as executive chef. In this role, Marting will oversee all culinary operations within the hotel, leading its signature restaurant Terrene.

The Lodge at Bodega Bay announced the reappointment of Brendalee Reiplinger as executive chef, who held the position from 2019 to 2021. In this role, Reiplinger will spearhead the hotel’s culinary operations.

Brush Creek Ranch announced the appointment of Cada Fabian as executive chef of the Lodging & Spa. Fabian will oversee all culinary functions at Trailhead Lodge, Pioneer Kitchen, and Creekside Dinner Camp.

The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead announced the appointment of Bermyson Dorvil as executive chef. Additionally, the property also welcomed Keith Hyche, who will serve as chef de cuisine of Brassica.

Kimpton EPIC’s Area 31 restaurant has announced new appointments within its team. Yoren De Beul is food and beverage supervisor, Robert Centeno is assistant food and beverage director, and Luis Bergery is lead bartender.

The Barnett and Maison Métier have appointed Shawn McWhorter as complex general manager, Kevin Bryant as complex director of sales and marketing, and Edmundo Molina as complex director of food and beverage.

Caption by Hyatt Nashville has named two new members to its executive team: Brian Kent has been named general manager and Abigail Seanez has been appointed as director of sales.