This Week’s Comings & Goings

Venus Group Inc. announced Errol David, vice president of operations, will retire at the end of 2024 after 40 years in the industry. Cecilia Henson will succeed David as the next vice president of operations.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association announced it hired Steven Okuley as its new senior vice president for conferences and events. Okuley was previously director of B2B customer engagement and communication for American Airlines.

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced two additions to its New York City office. Carolina Bernal is director and Mackenzie Melikian is senior associate. These appointments align with JLL’s expanded focus on the New York City hotel market.

Aparium Hotel Group announced the appointment of Rod Lapasin as managing director and general manager of Hotel Westland. Lapasin will lead daily operations, focusing on the guest experience.

Advertisement

Alila Ventana Big Sur announced the appointment of Matt Skaletsky as general manager. In his new role, Skaletsky will oversee the resort’s day-to-day operations and develop strategic initiatives to impact the guest experience.

The Grove Resorts & Water Park announced the appointment of Raymond Weissert as the resort’s new hotel general manager. Weissert has held positions at the property including director of operations and assistant general manager.

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay announced the appointment of Javier Arrebola as executive chef. Arrebola has over a decade of experience and will collaborate with a team of culinary professionals in this position.

Sonesta Redondo Beach & Marina announced the appointment of James McIver as executive chef. McIver brings over 25 years of culinary experience to the role, where he will create a menu that tells the story of the region.

The Newman welcomed Nicole Johnson as marketing manager. Johnson previously worked for The Biltmore Mayfair, NH Collection, Mondrian Shoreditch, St. Martin’s Lane, and Sanderson.

HX announced Steve Smotrys will serve as managing director and senior vice president of commercial in the Americas region. Smotrys will lead the development and execution of commercial sales strategies in the region.

Highgate Hawaii announced the appointment of two marketing leaders to its regional task force team. Ramona Silo is regional director of experiential marketing and Jessica Mullenfeld is regional director of marketing and ecommerce.