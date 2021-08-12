This Week’s Comings & Goings

JLL Hotels & Resorts has added Mike Wernet to its executive team as senior vice president, asset management. Wernet is responsible for leading JLL’s portfolio in gateway markets throughout the United States. Previously, Wernet was vice president of finance planning and analytics for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Hard Rock International named Kimberly Manna senior vice president of retail and licensing. Manna’s responsibilities include driving brand exposure and customer reach through partnerships and licensing opportunities. Previously Manna worked for companies including Panama Jack, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Warner Brothers.

Linda Schumann has been named senior vice president of human resources and Carl Meyers has been named director of training and organizational development for Davidson Hospitality Group. Schumann was previously senior vice president of human resources for OTG Management, and Meyers lead talent development for White Lodging Services.

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) has appointed Kim Cowan to vice president of talent management and Naketrice Snow to director of corporate employee and guest experience. Cowan and Snow will work on executing, developing, and integrating human resources strategies across MGE’s portfolio.

Ethel Isaacs Williams and David J. Grissen have been named to the board of trustees for Chatham Lodging Trust. Williams and Grissen will be strengthening the board’s leadership experience. Williams served as vice president for Kaufman Lynn Construction from 2017 to 2020, and Grissen recently retired as group president from Marriott International.

Paige Harris is corporate director of design and development for Valor Hospitality Partners, where she will oversee property plans for hotels in operation and under construction. Prior to Valor Hospitality Partners, Harris worked for interior design firm Studio Abode strategizing for new construction and renovation projects.

Leiya Cohen has been appointed to complex general manager for Dream Hotel Group, overseeing operations for Dream Midtown and The Time New York by Dream Hotel Group. Cohen was general manager for Dream Midtown during her career, where she led hotel management operations for the property.

Outrigger Hospitality recently added the Kona Resort and Spa to its portfolio, reopening as the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa in late August. To support this change, Steve Solberg has been named general manager and Christine San Nicolas has been director of human resources to support the property’s reopening.

Sheri Morgan Muskin is general manager of Miraval Austin, bringing 35 years of hospitality experience to the property. Muskin joined the Miraval brand in 2017, working as resort manager for Miraval Arizona. For Miraval Austin, Muskin is planning to introduce leadership initiatives and special events.

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa is welcoming Mike Tighe general manager. Tighe is leading operations and guest satisfaction for the resort, as well as generating repeat business. Tighe was previously general manager of The Westin Cape Coral Resort and Marina Village in Florida, where he repositioned the property and managed its renovation.

Dave Nostrand has been promoted to general manager of the Omni Bedford Springs Resort in Bedford, Pennsylvania; he was previously director of sales and marketing for two years. During his career, he was director of full-service brand development for Hilton Worldwide headquarters and worked in sales and marketing for Marriott International.

Hotel Vermont is adding several new executives to its leadership team. Matt Canning has been appointed to assistant general manager. Rachel Kucharski has been named digital marketing specialist working for the Westport Hospitality sales team, which manages Hotel Vermont. And Lal Pardhan has been appointed to housekeeping manager.

Larry Jones has been named director of sales and marketing for westdrift Manhattan Beach, and Autograph Collection Hotel. Jones will be leading related operations for the property. Previously, Jones was national sales director for the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, and before that was director of sales for The Garland North Hollywood.

Julian Cable-Treadwell has been appointed to director of marketing and sales for the Sheraton Kaua’i Coconut Beach Resort and is responsible for driving the property’s sales and marketing efforts. Cable-Treadwell was most recently director of marketing for Hilton—The San Juan Collection in Puerto Rico.

Blank Rome LLP is welcoming new Partner Christy Reuter. Reuter’s experience spans over 25 client guiding and hospitality transactions. Reuter was most recently a partner with Meister Seelig & Fein, and she chaired the Hotel & Hospitality Group, working as a member of the corporate and real estate groups.