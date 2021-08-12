Elise Capital Completes First Hotel Acquisition

ATLANTA—Hotel real estate investment firm Elise Capital announced the closing of its first hotel acquisition, the Hampton Inn by Hilton Douglas in Douglas, Georgia.

The property offers 61 guestrooms and completed a full renovation in 2019. The property’s amenities and modern décor are supplemented by a daily complimentary hot breakfast buffet, an outdoor pool, a business center, and a fitness facility.

“I am delighted to be acquiring the Hampton Inn Douglas and excited to watch this hotel reach its full potential,” said Kendra Plummer, founding partner of Elise Capital. “Our focus is to unlock generational wealth for communities of color and others who have been shut out of the process in the past, and this is an extremely important step in the right direction.”

Advertisement

Located in the heart of Douglas-Coffee County, the Hampton Inn Douglas is surrounded by local employers, has one of the largest concentrations of cargo trailer manufacturers in the United States, and is home to the largest peanut shelling operation in the world, Premium Peanut.

The hotel’s 624 square foot event space offers a convenient location for local social events, family reunions, and company meetings.

“We are incredibly thrilled to be adding the Hampton Inn Douglas to our managed portfolio,” said Daymain Smith, founder and principal partner of Synergy Hospitality Group. Synergy will serve as a third-party manager and will lead the hotel’s operation.