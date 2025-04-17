This Week’s Comings & Goings

Extreme Hospitality announced the appointment of Peter W. Hoffman as senior vice president of operations. In this role, Peter will lead operational strategy and execution across Extreme Hospitality’s portfolio of hotels and resorts.

Waramaug Hospitality announced the appointment of Nele Breitbart as executive vice president & head of asset management. In this role, Nele will lead the asset management oversight of Waramaug’s hospitality portfolio.

Gencom announced the appointment of Margaux Mielcarek as senior vice president of development for Bermuda and the Caribbean. In her role, Mielcarek will oversee Gencom’s real estate initiatives and business plan execution in the region.

Ana Guzman has been appointed regional director, finance & business support for Mid-Atlantic, USA & Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown. Guzman previously joined Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown in July of 2023 as director of finance.

Trinity Investments announced the promotion of Rob Tanenbaum to managing director of strategic operations. In his expanded role, Rob will oversee Trinity’s strategic operations team in the United States and Europe

Archer Hotel Napa announced the appointment of Chris Costas as its new general manager. Most recently, Costas served as managing director at Indian Springs Resort.

The Eliza Jane announced the appointment of Nicole Maxwell as director of sales and marketing. In her role, Maxwell will drive growth and visibility for the property by leading all sales and marketing initiatives.

Wayfinder Waikiki announced the appointment of Scott Kawasaki as director of sales and marketing. In this role, Kawasaki will lead the hotel’s strategic sales initiatives and oversee all marketing efforts.

Azul Hospitality Group announced that Giorgio Saturnino joined the company as vice president of food and beverage. Saturnino brings over 20 years of food and beverage leadership experience to Azul.

Atlantic Hospitality announced the appointment of Joe Schafer as culinary director. Schafer will bring over two decades of restaurant industry experience to his new role, leading the food and beverage programs across the company’s collection of hotels, restaurants, and hospitality ventures.

The Stafford Collection announced the appointment of Michael Caines as culinary strategist for The Stafford London. Caines previously opened Lympstone Manor, which has been awarded a Michelin star.

Vakkaru Maldives announced the appointment of Janne A. Ollikainen as the resort’s new executive chef. Ollikainen has held executive roles at renowned properties, including Mercure Danang French Village, Kurumba Maldives, and JW Marriott Thailand.

Marriott Marquis Houston announced the appointment of Edgar Maldonado as its new executive chef. In this role, Maldanado will lead the hotel’s expansive culinary operations.

Resolute Road Hospitality announced the addition of two hospitality professionals to its leadership team: Doug Ableman as regional vice president of operations and Kent Duncan as vice president of revenue management.

Schulte Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Anne Fischer as its new chief marketing officer. Most recently, Fischer served as chief growth officer of Wingstop, overseeing marketing and digital strategies for more than 2,000 restaurants.

Pure Wellness announced the promotion of Haley Payne to chief commercial officer. Payne has been with the company since its inception nearly two decades ago and most recently served as head of commercial.

Ensemble Investments’ Hospitality Division announced the appointment of Daisy Pinedo as director of transient luxury sales, effective immediately. Pinedo will develop luxury sales initiatives and build relationships with industry partners and travel advisors.