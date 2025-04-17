WASHINGTON, D.C.—Placemakr, a flexible-use hospitality and multifamily operator, announced the launch of its first property in Salt Lake City, Utah. Operating in partnership with High Boy Ventures, a residential real estate development company, Placemakr Salt Lake City at Brix will offer a blend of residential and hospitality-style stays catering to both short-term visitors and long-term residents. Hospitality-style stays will be managed under the “Placemakr Salt Lake City” brand, while residential leases in this class A luxury asset will be managed under the “Brix” brand name.

The property, located in the downtown area, offers guests amenities including an outdoor lounge, a gym, and proximity to ski resorts and the natural attractions of Salt Lake City. Placemakr Salt Lake City also includes 100 studio, one- and two-bedroom units available for residential leasing, and 45 fully furnished units available for short-term stays. Penthouse apartments have unobstructed views of downtown and the Wasatch mountains, and several units include balcony hot tubs.

“Placemakr is on a mission to bring this new asset class of flexible real estate to every US metro, so this expansion into Salt Lake City for the first time is a big deal to us,” said Jason Fudin, CEO and co-founder of Placemakr. “This building is a prime entry for us into the market as it’s a highly desirable location and a truly unique luxury building. We can’t wait for Salt Lake City residents and visitors to experience Placemakr for the first time.”

Guests and residents at Placemakr Salt Lake City will be within walking distance from the city’s attractions — including the Utah Jazz and new NHL team stadium and cultural sites like the Utah Symphony, Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum. Additionally, the hotel provides accommodations that include in-unit kitchens, laundry facilities, and separate living and sleeping spaces.

“We’re excited to partner with Placemakr to bring this unique blend of home and hospitality to Salt Lake City for the first time,” said Max Coreth, managing partner at High Boy Ventures. “This is a market that continues to grow when it comes to leisure and business demand, and Brix is perfectly located to meet that demand. We can’t wait for guests and residents to come experience the property.”

This announcement follows Placemakr’s recent expansions nationwide in Pittsburgh, San Antonio, Santa Clara, and more.