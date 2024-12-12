SAN DIEGO, California—Azul Hospitality, a premier hospitality management platform providing innovative approaches to maximizing an asset’s performance, announced today the debut of Red Cliffs Lodge Zion, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, following an extensive renovation and rebranding effort that has transformed the property at the gateway to Zion National Park.

The hotel transitioned to Azul Hospitality Group’s management in early 2024, and it was rebranded as The Lodge at Zion Country during a top-to-bottom renovation. The comprehensive project introduced new amenities, including the Scout Bar & Grill, outdoor firepits, poolside cabanas, a fitness center, and 1,000 square feet of meeting space. All 132 guest rooms and suites were redesigned to reflect a modern aesthetic.

“The transformation of Red Cliffs Lodge Zion exemplifies Azul Hospitality Group’s commitment to maximizing the potential value of each property we manage,” said Mark Crisci, President, Azul Hospitality Group. “By investing in a comprehensive renovation and rebranding strategy, ownership elevated the guest experience while aligning the property with market demands for distinctive, independent hotels. This approach enhances operational performance and drives long-term return on investment for ownership.”

Situated less than a mile from Zion National Park, guests can easily access Zion’s famous hiking trails, including Angel’s Landing and The Narrows, or venture further afield to Bryce Canyon and the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.

The Scout Bar & Grill is open for sit-down service for breakfast and dinner and designed to draw upon the iconic imagery of a crackling campfire through the kitchen’s open-flamed grill, evoking the awe of Zion’s rugged beauty. “We wanted to develop a restaurant concept that is welcoming to all and truly complemented the adventurous spirit of Zion National Park—family-friendly and warm, with a menu that invites creativity and celebrates hearty, satisfying meals,” said Stan Kaminski, Senior Vice President/Principal, Azul Hospitality Group. “Ensuring the availability of quality products in a remote location was also a factor in developing a menu that could be delivered flawlessly without compromising quality or freshness. Guests of Scout should feel at home with dishes that nourish and energize while still delivering the elevated dining experience Azul is known for.”

Red Cliffs Lodge Zion is the second property in Azul Hospitality Group’s Red Cliffs Lodges collection, joining its sister property in Moab, Utah. Together, these properties establish a unique identity, built on the legacy of stunning western locales and an adventurous mindset, located at the gateway to an iconic American National Park.