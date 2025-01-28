DENVER, Colorado—Sage Hospitality Group announced the promotion of Dean Stambules to chief investment officer (CIO). In this new role, Stambules will oversee all new business initiatives for the company, including identifying investment opportunities for acquisitions and development and growing Sage’s third-party management portfolio for hotels and restaurants.

“Dean’s promotion is a testament to his exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment, and the profound impact he has had on Sage over the past 10 years,” said Walter Isenberg, CEO and co-founder of Sage Hospitality Group. “Since joining the company, Dean has played a transformative role in reshaping our investment model. He has a deep knowledge of the world of hospitality and embodies our company’s values in his work. Dean has been instrumental in building Sage into what we are today.”

Stambules’ journey at Sage spans a decade, beginning in 2014 as an analyst with the real estate group. In that position, Dean oversaw Sage’s investment model, and he has been involved in nearly all of Sage’s new business related to acquisitions and third-party management contracts since then. His work can be seen in the growth of Sage’s portfolio, with a focus on urban and resort lifestyle projects including Hotel Commonwealth, The Ritz-Carlton Chicago, and Denver’s Union Station, among others.

More recently, Dean led Sage’s first acquisition in Florida, a joint venture in One Ocean Resort & Spa, a resort in Atlantic Beach. He was also involved in The Ann Savannah, the first Apartment by Marriott Bonvoy property in the continental United States, scheduled to open in the coming weeks. Throughout his tenure, Dean has expanded partnerships and strengthened ties on behalf of Sage with partners including Sunstone Hotel Investors, Host Hotels & Resorts, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, RLJ Lodging Trust, and DiamondRock Hospitality.

“It has been a privilege to play a role in Sage’s success over the past decade, and I am incredibly honored to step into this new role and lead Sage’s investment efforts,” said Stambules. “I look forward to continuing to collaborate with an exceptional team, shaping the future of hospitality through exceptional investments that also create meaningful and lasting impacts within the communities we serve.”

Dean graduated with honors from Denison University where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics. Dean remains active in his community participating in several professional organizations within the hospitality and investment sectors.