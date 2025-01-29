Mike Deitemeyer joined Rockbridge as executive vice president of Rockbridge Holdings and president of its development company. As the company looks to scale and grow in the luxury and lifestyle segment, Deitemeyer will lead strategic affiliates beginning with its newest acquisition, ZaZa Hotels and Resorts.

With a background spanning operations, brand leadership, hospitality development, and investing, Deitemeyer brings experience in placemaking to Rockbridge. Deitemeyer has been at the forefront of large-scale public-private investments in U.S. hospitality, including projects that brought experiential travel to large box hotels in urban markets. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in Omni’s evolution into the resort space, steering over $1 billion in investment.

“When I think about people in the space that are innovative and like-minded,” Deitemeyer said, “Rockbridge was a natural fit.”

“Mike is a special talent and truly a great fit,” Rockbridge CEO and Co-Founder Jimmy Merkel said. “Mike and I have been close for a long time so we have a real trust, shared vision, and mutual respect. I couldn’t be more optimistic.”