This Week’s Comings & Goings

Linda Emmenegger has been promoted to president and Linda Eigelberger has been promoted to senior vice president of operations and marketing for Midas Hospitality. Emmenegger will strategically align all leadership and management for Midas Hospitality, and Eigelberger will manage leadership teams and strategic planning.

Associated Luxury Hotels International has created a new business unit called the strategic consulting services (SCS), which will be led by executive managing partner Lalia Rach. Rach will be responsible for assisting the firm in providing business intelligence, revenue and profit analysis, and SCS services.

The Leading Hotels of the World has named three new management team members: Chris Walker is senior vice president and chief commercial officer; Phil Koserowski is senior vice president and chief marketing officer; and Lauren Alba is vice president of global marketing and communications.

Gulph Creek Hotels, a hotel management and ownership group, has named Ronald Balle vice president of sales and marketing. Balle is rejoining the company for which he worked for several years ago at the Crowne Plaza Philadelphia West. As vice president of sales and marketing, Balle is leading corporate teams to develop marketing strategies.

Andreo Girardi has been promoted to regional director of operations for Arbor Lodging Management. In this position, he is leading the Marriott and Hilton branded hotels in the company’s portfolio. Most recently, Girardi was leading the dual branded Hampton Inn/Homewood Suites—Mag Mile, Chicago.

Hotel Equities has promoted Jack Meakin to regional director of business development and Corbin Tipton to business development manager. Previously, Meakin served as business development coordinator and Tipton served as asset manager. Both Meakin and Tipton participated in the firm’s Manager in Training program.

Justin Nicholls is joining the dual-branded Homewood Suites/Hilton Garden Inn Broomfield/Boulder team as general manager. Nicholls is leading hotel teams, guestroom operations and cleanliness, company policy compliance, and more for the Tharaldson Hospitality Management property.

The Westin Tempe has added Patti Hunt to its executive team as general manager. Hunt previously worked for independent hotel brands, Marriott Hotels International, Hilton Hotels, and Fairmont Hotels. In this position, she will be leading operations for the property and using her hospitality knowledge to benefit the hotel.

David Morneau is new general manager and Tara Johns is assuming the position of assistant general manager for Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, California. Morneau and Johns will work together to lead daily operations for the resort. While Morneau joins the property from the Ojai Valley Inn, Johns was previously with Monarch Beach Resort.

Tyler John is general manager and Khushnum Modi is director of sales for the Aloft Santa Clara. Before the Aloft Santa Clara, John was general manager of The Last Hotel in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt, and Modi was previously assistant director of sales and business development for the Marriott Fremont.

Resort Squaw Creek in Olympic Valley, California, has named David Lockard general manager. Lockard will be creating a supportive environment for his team members and the Lake Tahoe community. Previously Lockard was working for the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine in San Diego, California.

Le Méridien Denver Downtown and its Corinne restaurant outlet have named Zachary Rozanski executive chef, and he will lead culinary operations for the property and assist with the recently-reopened Corrine. While the restaurant is best known for its classic U.S. comfort food, Rozanski is bringing his fine dining knowledge to update the menu.

Jeff DeBoissiere has been named director of food and beverage for the Mansion on Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia. As director of food and beverage, DeBoissiere is leading related operations for the property’s restaurants, as well as its catering, banquets, afternoon tea, and special event services.

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, and The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour, have named Erica Tortora communications manager. Working for both properties, Tortora is using her prior knowledge of the lifestyle and luxury industry to support the properties. She was previously working in PR roles for various companies.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Avon, Vail Valley, has named multiple appointments to its executive positions: Wendy Mallas has been promoted to director of sales and marketing; Jing Butler has been promoted to associate director of sales; and Scott Copertino has been hired as dining room and banquet manager.

Jeff Bzdawka has been named chief executive officer of Knowland; formerly senior vice president of global hotel technology for Hyatt, Bzdawka has over 20 years of hospitality experience specifically at Hyatt, and is leading Knowland’s engagement and critical partnerships for 2021 and beyond.

Rich Entertainment Group has named promoted Joe Segarra to president of the company, as well as senior vice president of finance and family office for Rich Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Rich family business enterprises. Segarra was previously chief operating officer of Rich Entertainment Group.

Jason Wallace has been named vice president of engineering for ProfitSword as the company continues to expand. As vice president of engineering, Wallace is leading the company’s vision and strategy in meeting the hospitality industry’s business intelligence and needs, and he will also focus on guiding the company’s technical and data services.

PathSpot Technologies, a hand scanner that can detect harmful bacteria, has expanded to its second U.S. location, naming Lauren Seidenstein vice president of customer service. Before joining PathSpot Technologies, Seidenstein worked for companies including Ansira, Punchh, and Fishbowl.