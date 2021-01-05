RICHARDSON, Texas — 3D Development, a real estate development company with offices in Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas, is poised to begin the transformation of 5.2 acres in Richardson, Texas, into a mixed-use project. The new development will include a $22 million Element by Westin hotel located at 2205 North Glenville Ave., Richardson, Texas. The hotel, which will be developed and managed by Midas Hospitality, is scheduled to open in the summer of 2021.

The four-story Element by Westin Richardson, Texas, will have 123 suites with fully-equipped kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. The Element concept encourages renewal through a nature-influenced environment and is constructed with an efficient use of space and sustainability in mind. Highlights include a Motion Fitness Center, an all-natural saline pool, and a “Bikes to Borrow” program for guests.

MW Builders, which has offices in Kansas and Texas, is the general contractor. This is the second Element that Midas Hospitality is developing and managing.

Richardson, Texas, is a corporate community that includes Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Raytheon, State Farm, and Texas Instruments. The city is home to the University of Texas at Dallas. Richardson offers shopping, performing arts, 40 miles of trails, and 30 parks.

“3D Development is pleased to continue our partnership with Midas Hospitality on the development of the Element Hotel. We believe the Element and future development of the residual property will be a great attribute to the Richardson community,” said Frank Durst IV, co-founder, 3D Development.

“During the past year, we have worked side by side on this project with 3D Development,” said J.T. Norville, co-founder and managing partner, Midas Hospitality. “It is exciting that our plans are now becoming a reality, and we look forward to introducing the innovative Element concept to the area.”

