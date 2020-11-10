Arbor Lodging Management Adds Marriott Chicago Northwest

CHICAGO — Chicago-based hotel management company, Arbor Lodging Management, recently announced it has added the Marriott Chicago Northwest in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, to its growing portfolio of third-party managed hotels. This addition brings Arbor Lodging Management’s portfolio to a total of 35 hotels spanning 15 states in 22 markets. Arbor Lodging Management will manage all operations at the 294-room Marriott Chicago Northwest, expanding the company’s service to nearly 5,000 rooms nationwide.

“It is an honor to have secured the third-party management business of the Marriott Chicago Northwest and we look forward to serving the community and visitors of Hoffman Estates with impeccable service at the property,” said Sheenal Patel, CEO of Arbor Lodging Management. “We are grateful to have continued growth prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike many other businesses experiencing layoffs or shuttering completely, we have been able to reinforce our corporate structure and not compromise our operational infrastructure or capacity to take on additional properties. As we look to 2021, we are expecting additional growth with other acquisitions and third-party management opportunities on the horizon and are optimistic about the hotel industry’s ability to survive and soon thrive again.”

Arbor Lodging Management operates branded full-service, boutique, select-service, and extended-stay hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio consists of a range of hotels under brands such as Curio Collection by Hilton, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Courtyard by Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hyatt Place, Residence Inn, Homewood Suites, and more.

