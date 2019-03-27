ALHI Adds Three Wisconsin Hotels as Members

BOSTON—Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI), which serves as a global sales force for a collection of luxury independent hotels and small luxury brands, has increased its domestic portfolio with the addition of three new properties in the Midwest. In downtown Milwaukee, the AAA-Four Diamond Pfister Hotel joins the ALHI City Collection, and the soon-to-open Saint Kate–The Arts Hotel will be added to the ALHI Boutique Collection. In Lake Geneva, the AAA-Four Diamond Grand Geneva Resort & Spa joins the ALHI Golf Collection. All three Wisconsin properties are owned and managed by Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a Milwaukee-based hotel management company.

“We are privileged to expand our Midwest portfolio with the addition of three distinctive properties and are excited to announce our debut in the beautiful city of Milwaukee,” said ALHI Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot. “These new additions enhance ALHI’s curated luxury portfolio and offer unique and authentic experiences, from art and lifestyle to outdoor adventures.”

“On behalf of Marcus Hotels & Resorts, we are thrilled to partner with Associated Luxury Hotels International, as ALHI truly represents the best in class in our business,” said Linda Price Topp, vice president of sales for Marcus Hotels and Resorts.

Advertisement

The Pfister Hotel

The Pfister Hotel was built in 1893 in downtown Milwaukee. Of note are the 307-room property’s architecture and Victorian art collection. On its seventh floor, 24,000 square feet of conference and event space overlooks Lake Michigan and downtown Milwaukee. Hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool, The Pfister WELL Spa + Salon, business and fitness centers, an artist-in-residence program, afternoon tea service, and dining and entertainment options.

Saint Kate–The Arts Hotel

Milwaukee’s newest independent arts hotel will celebrate artistic expression in all forms. Named for Saint Catherine, the patron saint of artists, Saint Kate–The Arts Hotel is expected to open in late spring. The property will celebrate all arts from music to dance, painting to sculpture, film to poetry, and more. Saint Kate will offer 13,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space. Guests will also have access to on-site dining and a fitness center.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa

Located on Lake Geneva and within driving distance of Chicago and Milwaukee, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa has 355 guestrooms as well as 29 villas and 222 rooms at Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark. Inspired by lake country-style estate homes, the rooms offer views of a private lake as well as the resort’s two championship golf courses. During winter, guests can take advantage of the property’s ski resort, Mountain Top Ski Resort. Grand Geneva Resort & Spa also has 62,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, an indoor water park, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, WELL Spa + Salon, a 10,000-square-foot fitness center, scenic walking paths along the private 20-acre lake, a night club, and numerous dining options.