Aloft Santa Clara Is Managed by HRI Lodging, LLC

NEW ORLEANS—HRI Lodging, LLC, a third-party management company, will assume management of the Aloft Santa Clara in San Jose, California.

The 175-room property, located in the technology hub of California’s Silicon Valley, features an outdoor splash pool; a 24-hour gym; re:fuel at Aloft, a one-stop gourmet grab-and-go food and beverage area; 2,800 square feet of flexible meeting space with an outdoor deck; and the brand’s signature W XYZ bar. Guestrooms are tech-forward and enhanced by oversized spa showers and bright décor.

The hotel is located in Alviso within the America Center, a corporate campus in San Jose with more than 900,000 square feet of office space including the global headquarters of McAfee, Polycom, Flextronics, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., among other Fortune 500 companies. Leisure guests will enjoy nearby attractions like California’s Great America amusement park, Levi’s Stadium, and Twin Creeks Sports Complex.

Constructed in 2015, the hotel will undergo a refresh to public spaces and guestrooms this year to further enhance the guest experience.

“Silicon Valley is such a diverse and vibrant area with strong demand from its convention center, local corporations, and premier sporting events, and the Aloft Santa Clara is located in the center of all the activity,” said HRI Lodging’s president Gary Gutierrez. “We warmly welcome the property into the HRI Lodging family and look forward to expanding our presence in California.”

HRI Lodging provides hotel management services for HRI Properties, LLC, owned and third-party property owners, and operates 27 hotels around the country. The Aloft Santa Clara is HRI Lodging’s first managed property in San Jose.