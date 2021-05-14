Arbor Lodging Management to Renovate 12 U.S. Properties

CHICAGO – With travel slowly on the rise as a result of this past year, Chicago-based hotel management company Arbor Lodging Management announced it has finalized and signed 12 GC contracts to renovate 12 select service properties this year spanning the East and West coasts. The select properties include Courtyard Farmington/Connecticut, Hampton Inn Irvine/California, Hilton Garden Inn Arcadia/California, Hilton Garden Inn Bakersfield/California, Hilton Garden Inn Folsom/California, Hilton Garden Inn Irvine/California, Hilton Garden Inn Roseville/California, Homewood Suites Somerset/New Jersey, Homewood Suites Wallingford/Connecticut, Residence Inn Mount Olive/New Jersey, Residence Inn Rocky Hill/Connecticut, and Springhill Suites Arcadia/California.

“We are really looking forward to these renovations, as they are a sign we are headed in the right direction with people beginning to safely travel again,” said Sheenal Patel, CEO of Arbor Lodging Management. “Strategic and proactive in our approach, we believe right now is the best time to really give these properties the extra attention as we prepare to head back to a place where business and leisure travel becomes the norm.”

Arbor Lodging Management will begin these renovations in Q4 2021, each varying in scope based on location and property. Exterior projects will include new building paint and building signage, decorative lighting, parking lot resealing and restriping, and a porte-cochère refresh. Interior projects will also vary in scope, incorporating new finishes, new furniture, new public restroom tile and partitions, and new equipment in reception, lobby, dining, board rooms, indoor pools, exercise rooms, and corridors. Guestroom upgrades will feature new finishes, tub-shower hardware upgrades, and new mattresses, along with bathroom lighting, vanities, mirrors, equipment, case goods, and hardware.

Arbor Lodging Management is a hotel management company operating branded full-service, boutique, select-service, and extended stay hotels across the United States. Arbor Lodging Management is approved by all major hotel brands, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG, to provide third-party management for full-service and select-service hotels. The company’s portfolio consists of a range of hotels under brands such as Curio Collection by Hilton, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Courtyard by Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hyatt Place, Residence Inn, Homewood Suites, and more.