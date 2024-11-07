Sonesta Essential Savannah Opens in Georgia

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Sonesta Essential Savannah, a 41-room, upper-midscale hotel in Savannah, Georgia. Situated near I-95, the hotel is close to the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens, Ogeechee River, and Henderson Golf Club and is near the Historic District of Savannah, River Street, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, and Hunter Air Force Base.

“The Sonesta Essential Hotels brand continues its expansion with the addition of Sonesta Essential Savannah,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise and development. “This hotel provides a fresh upper-midscale option for travelers within the greater Savannah area. Providing the essentials for our guests, the Sonesta Essential Hotels brand is positioned to meet growing consumer demand for affordable, clean, and dependable accommodations.”

Sonesta Essential Hotels have a sleep program, WiFi, hot breakfast, all-day coffee, and a fitness center.