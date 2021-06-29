The Ficklen Is Transforming From Tobacco Warehouse to Hotel

Greenville, North Carolina will soon be home to The Ficklen, a Tribute Portfolio hotel featuring an interior design concept by design, branding, and procurement firm Interior Image Group (IIG). No stranger to historic renovation projects, IIG will reimagine the E.B. Ficklen and Star Tobacco warehouse buildings into an upscale boutique hotel destination unlike any other in the area.

IIG draws inspiration from Greenville’s history as seen in the processing plant and activities that formerly occurred within the buildings’ walls to influence the property’s interior design and branding direction. In addition to its industrial past, the design team will ensure the family-owned property carries on a community-centric legacy built upon southern experiences and warm hospitality to support future growth in Greenville.

Plans for the new 70-room hotel include a chef-inspired restaurant and lobby bar, an outdoor courtyard, a 10,000 square foot event space, and a 76,000 square foot food hall and market. The interiors throughout will complement the architecture with a modernized, southern style and a vibrant aesthetic that feels approachable. Various touchpoints and artistic elements that are authentic will nod to local heritage and traditions.

IIG’s design narrative will restore the building’s architectural design and reveal its tobacco history. Tobacco leaf sorters, hogshead barrels, binding, cutting, and drying provide inspiration for custom fixtures, materials, and artwork in new forms and applications. Historic elements—such as original wood columns and exposed brick—will be paired with a southern-inspired color palette. The welcoming interior will also feature locally sourced finishes, furnishings, lighting, and interior greenery to create a layered experience.

The Ficklen Hotel is expected to open in 2023 as a destination to work, eat, play, and celebrate. IIG is collaborating with The Stark Group—the owner of the historic buildings and surrounding property—and additional partners, including Cornerstone Hospitality, Cana Development, Ratio Architects, Hamel Builders, Rex Hospitality, and Heart+Matter Brands.

Tribute Portfolio participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members a portfolio of global brands, experiences on MarriottBonvoy Moments, and benefits including free nights and elite status recognition.