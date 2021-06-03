Operto Guest Technologies Acquires VRScheduler

Operto Guest Technologies, a leader in property automation and IoT control systems for the hotel, vacation, and short-term rental industries, has acquired VRScheduler, a recognized property operations management leader. Founded in 2017, VRScheduler’s platform enables property managers of all property types to manage and deploy operational resources, lowering costs, and increasing efficiency. The acquisition further consolidates Operto’s position as a property automation and operations software solution for all lodging verticals, further boosting its global footprint and reach into new hospitality sector verticals.

The VRScheduler platform will continue to be developed alongside the Operto Guest Technologies operating ecosystem as a sister brand, maintaining its existing leadership and team. Operto recently launched its proprietary Connect operating system earlier this year, eliminating common friction points for guests, owners, and operational teams while enabling seamless, personalized stays. Further, Connect improves guest satisfaction, creates greater operating efficiency, and drives revenue generation opportunities for its customers.

Steve Davis, CEO of Operto said, “We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of VRScheduler and welcome Jill and her incredible team into the Operto family. The VRScheduler platform is a recognized market leader in the short-term and vacation rental markets and perfectly complements both our short and long-term strategic goals as a company. As we continue to grow our reach into new markets, VRScheduler will form the operational backbone of our Operto Connect ecosystem, allowing us to innovate even faster and provide further solutions that delight our customers. We are incredibly excited about the road ahead.”

Jill Mason, CEO of VRScheduler said, “I’m very excited to continue to lead the growth and product vision for VRScheduler, now as part of the Operto family. Operto’s dedicated management team, expertise with user experience, and deep development resources are well-timed for VRScheduler to maintain its position as a market-leading platform for hospitality operations management for hotels, vacation rentals, and short term rentals. I’m especially excited for our customers and partners, who will be the biggest winners in this acquisition. I couldn’t be happier about the future that lies ahead for VRScheduler.”

Operto’s acquisition of VRScheduler highlights the resilience of the hotel and short-term rental technology sector and how demand for technology solutions has grown since COVID-19. Further strategic consolidation of the industry, which allows for the combined resources and expertise to be effectively deployed for greater benefits, is expected to continue through 2021 and 2022.

Operto’s smart technology solutions are currently being used by vacation rentals, serviced apartments, boutique hotels, and niche accommodations across North America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Asia, and Africa.