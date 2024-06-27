This Week’s Comings & Goings

Main Street Hospitality appointed Scott Williams as chief development and brand officer. Read more about the appointment here.

Dreamscape Hospitality announced the appointment of Austin Bucholtz as vice president of operational strategy and transitions. Read more about the appointment here.

Ebrahim Ansari has been named dual general manager of Le Méridien and AC Hotel Denver Downtown. Ansari brings nearly a decade of experience to the role, having managed and overseen operations for hotels across the United States.

Sonesta announced the retirement of Alfred “Al” Groos, general manager of The Royal Sonesta New Orleans since 2006. Groos began his career with Sonesta 47 years ago as a food and beverage trainee.

The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort announced the appointment of Laura Santoni as general manager. She brings over three decades of experience to the position, having started her career with Marriott in 1991.

Thompson Zihuatanejo announced the appointment of Larry Tsoumas as director of sales and marketing. With over 25 years of experience, Tsoumas returns to Hyatt where he will drive hotel performance and commercial strategy.

The Chatwal, New York, part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, announced the appointment of Matt Tobin as director of sales and marketing. In his new position, Tobin will oversee all aspects of sales and marketing for the property.

The Hermitage Hotel announced the appointment of Richard Hutton as executive chef. Hutton will collaborate with the hotel’s chef and restaurateur to executive the hotel’s culinary program and lead its restaurants.

Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown announced the appointment of Damian Lopez as executive chef and Reda Kolta as food and beverage director. They will work on the debut of the hotel’s new food and beverage outlets.

Palace Hotel, a member of Marriott International’s Luxury Collection, announced the appointment of Jennifer Mitchell as the property’s wedding specialist. She previously served as the events manager for the property.