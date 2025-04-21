Industry NewsDreamscape Hospitality Grows Portfolio to 22 Hotels in First Year
Industry NewsManagement

Dreamscape Hospitality Grows Portfolio to 22 Hotels in First Year

By LODGING Staff
Dreamscape Hospitality

DALLAS, TexasDreamscape Hospitality, a Dallas-based hospitality management company, marked its one-year anniversary. In twelve months, the company has expanded its footprint across the U.S. and established itself as a hospitality management firm for a variety of hotel owners and partners.

Dreamscape Hospitality currently has 22 properties under its purview. These assets span 13 different brands, including properties from Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, and IHG, as well as five independent and boutique hotels.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our partners who have entrusted us with the management of their assets over the past year,” said Adam Patenaude, president of Dreamscape Hospitality. “This first year has laid the groundwork for a successful future. We’re committed to thoughtful, scalable growth and delivering results that speak for themselves.”

Dreamscape has an additional 40 properties in the pipeline, which are expected to transition within the next nine to twelve months. To support this growth, the company continues to add to its team at the corporate level.

“Dreamscape’s hands-on management approach and operational precision has already made a significant impact on my properties,” said Malik Kheraj, one of Dreamscape’s owners. “From identifying performance gaps to implementing strategies that move the needle, the entire team at Dreamscape is deeply committed to elevating my properties to take them to the next level.” 

With a blend of select-service, full-service, lifestyle, luxury, and boutique properties, Dreamscape is positioned to serve a wide range of ownership groups and asset types.

Previous article
Castle Peak Holdings Continues Expansion With Acquisition of Snow King Resort
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Castle Peak Holdings
Acquisitions

Castle Peak Holdings Continues Expansion With Acquisition of Snow King Resort

LODGING Staff -
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming—Castle Peak Holdings, the investment firm behind the Trailborn hospitality brands, announced the expansion of its portfolio of hotels and resorts with the acquisition...
AAHOACON

Kitchenless Wins Annual Tech Pitch Competition at 2025 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show

LODGING Staff -
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana—Kitchenless won the top prize in the AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association) 2025 Tech Pitch Competition, co-powered by HFTP (Hospitality Financial and...
Data

Real-Time Data Can Serve as a Differentiator for Hotel Brands 

Luis Segredo -
Hotels are getting “smarter” every day. With new technology like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud software, and smart gadgets, hotels can now offer benefits like...
Sun and Sophistication
Design

Sun and Sophistication: Lang & Schwander Renovates Hyatt Centric South Beach

George Seli -
Based in Miami, Florida, Lang & Schwander is a boutique hotel interior design firm that specializes in FF&E (furniture, fixtures, and equipment). In conducting...
Remington Hospitality
Industry News

Remington Hospitality to Manage Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile

LODGING Staff -
DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hospitality announced its new role managing the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile. Beginning in May 2025, the 415-room property will transition from brand...
Cobblestone Hotels
Finance & Development

Cobblestone Hotels Celebrates Grand Opening of Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Boise City

LODGING Staff -
NEENAH, Wisconsin—Cobblestone Hotels celebrated the grand opening and official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new hotel in Boise City, Oklahoma. A crowd gathered in the...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Castle Peak Holdings
Acquisitions

Castle Peak Holdings Continues Expansion With Acquisition of Snow King Resort

LODGING Staff -
AAHOACON

Kitchenless Wins Annual Tech Pitch Competition at 2025 AAHOA Convention &...

LODGING Staff -