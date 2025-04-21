Dreamscape Hospitality Grows Portfolio to 22 Hotels in First Year

DALLAS, Texas—Dreamscape Hospitality, a Dallas-based hospitality management company, marked its one-year anniversary. In twelve months, the company has expanded its footprint across the U.S. and established itself as a hospitality management firm for a variety of hotel owners and partners.

Dreamscape Hospitality currently has 22 properties under its purview. These assets span 13 different brands, including properties from Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, and IHG, as well as five independent and boutique hotels.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our partners who have entrusted us with the management of their assets over the past year,” said Adam Patenaude, president of Dreamscape Hospitality. “This first year has laid the groundwork for a successful future. We’re committed to thoughtful, scalable growth and delivering results that speak for themselves.”

Dreamscape has an additional 40 properties in the pipeline, which are expected to transition within the next nine to twelve months. To support this growth, the company continues to add to its team at the corporate level.

“Dreamscape’s hands-on management approach and operational precision has already made a significant impact on my properties,” said Malik Kheraj, one of Dreamscape’s owners. “From identifying performance gaps to implementing strategies that move the needle, the entire team at Dreamscape is deeply committed to elevating my properties to take them to the next level.”

With a blend of select-service, full-service, lifestyle, luxury, and boutique properties, Dreamscape is positioned to serve a wide range of ownership groups and asset types.