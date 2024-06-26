Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Opens First Dolce Hotel in Türkiye

ISTANBUL—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the first Dolce hotel in Türkiye, Dolce by Wyndham Çeşme Alaçatı. The hotel, which is joined by the new openings of La Quinta by Wyndham Çeşme and Wyndham Datça Perili Bay, comes as part of an expanded partnership with owner and operator, DRD Hotels, and reinforces Wyndham’s presence in the country, which stands at nearly 120 hotels.

“Introducing Dolce by Wyndham in Türkiye represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy. As the largest international hotel group by the number of open and operating properties in Türkiye, our recent openings in Çeşme and Datça with DRD Hotels demonstrate our dedication to expanding high-quality and upscale hospitality throughout the Turkish Riviera and emerging urban areas. This partnership highlights our commitment to making hotel travel accessible while providing exceptional experiences for our guests,” said Dimitris Manikis, EMEA president, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Located on the Aegean Sea, Dolce by Wyndham Çeşme Alaçatı has 155 rooms and suites offering sea and garden views and welcomes its guests with amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, and spa area, as well as on-site restaurants offering Mediterranean cuisine.

The all-inclusive hotel features 500 square meters of event space that can accommodate up to 300 guests, in addition to its private beach and garden, which can also be used for weddings and other events.

With its meeting spaces, cuisine, and amenities, Dolce by Wyndham is known as an upscale brand for events and leisure travelers. Dolce by Wyndham’s portfolio includes hotels around the world including Milan, Versailles, Hanoi, Toronto, and more.

“Our expanded partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brings our hotels to even more popular destinations across Türkiye, attracting both domestic and international travelers, by introducing three distinct brands with unique features. Wyndham’s global footprint, best-in-class technology, and access to approximately 108 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members provide us with an exceptional platform to enhance our guests’ experiences and drive our growth. The recent opening in Datça under Wyndham’s namesake brand reinforces our commitment to delivering diverse and top-tier hospitality options,” said Süleyman Hakan Aydın, owner and chairman, DRD Hotels.

Wyndham and DRD Hotels first partnered in 2023, with the opening of the Ramada by Wyndham Çeşme. With tourism growth, a blend of cultural heritage, nature, and attractions, Türkiye is a destination for leisure and business travelers.

Türkiye is a strategic priority for Wyndham due to its rising popularity and increased tourism demand. By expanding its presence, Wyndham delivers value to hotel owners through its suite of resources and tools. These hotels provide guest experiences, helping drive both occupancy and revenue and contributing to Wyndham’s presence in the market.

In addition to the first Dolce branded property in Türkiye, the two companies opened two more hotels on the same day:

La Quinta by Wyndham Çeşme: The fourth La Quinta by Wyndham in Türkiye, and the first in this district, the hotel has 75 guestrooms, for both relaxation and productivity. Guests can enjoy the outdoor pools, cuisine at the on-site restaurant, and the hotel’s location near Port Alaçatı Marina.

Wyndham Datça Perili Bay: The first Wyndham property in the Datça peninsula, the Wyndham Datça Perili Bay features 152 guestrooms. Located just 17 kilometers from the city center, guests can enjoy surroundings while still being close to local attractions. The hotel offers amenities including outdoor pools, a fitness center, a spa, and a sauna. Two on-site restaurants are serving a variety of dishes.

With the openings of Dolce by Wyndham Çeşme Alaçatı, La Quinta by Wyndham Çeşme and Wyndham Datça Perili Bay, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts now has nearly 120 open and operating hotels in Türkiye, as well as a development pipeline that includes more than 25 additional hotels in the country.