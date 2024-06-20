This Week’s Comings & Goings

Stayntouch announced the appointment of Bill Fanning as its new chief revenue officer. With more than 25 years of enterprise software sales experience, Fanning will lead Stayntouch’s revenue growth through strategic expansion initiatives.

Dreamscape Hospitality announced the appointment of Ron Phifer as vice president of business development. In this new role, Phifer will identify new management opportunities for the organization.

McNeill Hotel Company named Kimberly Brown as general manager of the Hampton Inn Memphis/Southaven MS. Brown brings more than 20 years of hospitality experience to this role.

Saddlebrook Resort appointed Raj Mohan as its new managing director. Mohan will oversee the comprehensive renovation of the resort, including the redesign of its golf courses and upgrade of guestrooms, meeting spaces, and landscaping.

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua announced the appointment of Marcus Cornelious as its new director of sales and marketing. Prior to joining the property, Cornelious was director of sales and marketing at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel.

Fenway Hotel announced the appointment of Peter Chea as chef de cuisine for its signature restaurant, HEW Parlor & Chophouse. In his new role, Chea will play a role in menu development, food presentation, and kitchen operations.

Goodstone Inn and Restaurant announced the appointment of Paul Verica as executive chef. Verica brings over 30 years of hospitality experience to the role, having opened multiple restaurants of his own.

The Broadmoor announced Janell Davies as director of insurance and incentives. Davies previously worked as senior market sales executive, group for the Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples, and director of national accounts for Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

TPG Hotels & Resorts announced it added new employees at two hotels. Nathan Wood was appointed as director of sales and marketing at the Intercontinental Kansas City, and Katie Emerick was appointed director of sales for the Renaissance Waterford Oklahoma City Hotel.

Shinola Hotel announced the appointment of Jacob Dondzila as general manager and Patrick Petrides as executive director of food and beverage. Dondzila will oversee operations and Petrides will lead culinary operations.