Hotel Indigo Asheville Downtown Selects Crestline as Manager

FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, announced it has been selected to manage the Hotel Indigo Asheville Downtown in Asheville, North Carolina. The newly renovated hotel has 116 guestrooms, including 16 penthouse suites, and an 865 square foot “inspiration room” that accommodates up to 20 guests for meetings and gatherings.

Hotel Indigo Asheville Downtown is within walking distance of downtown Asheville’s art, music, food, and craft brewery scene. The hotel’s contemporary vibe includes works from local artists and the oneFIFTYone Boutique Bar & Kitchen where farm-to-table fare includes small plates, craft cocktails, and a sampling of local beer and wine.

“We are delighted to bring Crestline’s signature service and business acumen to downtown Asheville,” said James Carroll, president and CEO, Crestline Hotels & Resorts. “We look forward to adding our third hotel to this vibrant community and contributing to Asheville’s ongoing success,” added Carroll.

The hotel is 15 miles from Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) and is a pet-friendly property. Additional hotel amenities include a fitness center and onsite valet parking.