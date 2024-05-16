This Week’s Comings & Goings

Aimbridge Hospitality announced Eric B. Jacobs as chief global growth officer, effective June 2, 2024. Find more details here.

Omni Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Michael Innocentin as its chief marketing officer. Find more details here.

Wild Dunes Resort, a Destination by Hyatt property, announced Terri A. Haack as managing director. Haack returns to Wild Dunes Resort after 17 years. Previously Haack was senior vice president of Lowe Corporate Headquarters.

Brush Creek Ranch announced the appointment of Chuck Collins as vice president of operations. Collins will oversee the Ranch’s three properties: Lodge & Spa, Magee Homestead, and French Creek.

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco announced the appointment of Nicholas McDermott as its new general manager. McDermott joins the property from The St. Regis Houston, where he served as general manager.

Naples Grande Beach Resort announced the appointment of David Cesario as general manager. In this position, he will oversee the daily operations of the independent lifestyle resort and its 474 guestrooms.

The Hollywood Roosevelt announced the appointment of Andrew Jay as general manager. Jay has managed numerous properties including The Ryland Inn, Castle Hill, Encantado Resort, and most recently, Ace Hotels in New Orleans and Los Angeles.

Conrad Washington, DC announced Dale MachPhee as its new general manager. With more than 30 years of hospitality industry experience and with Hilton, MacPhee joins the property from the Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis.

InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile announced the appointment of Nabil Moubayed as general manager. Most recently, Moubayed was the regional vice president of hotel operations, Luxury & Lifestyle Americas at IHG.

Waymore’s Guest House & Casual Club announced the appointment of Avi Niego as general manager. With over 18 years of leadership in the hospitality industry, Niego brings experience managing lifestyle hotels, mixed-used properties, and food and beverage concepts to the role.

The Inn at Stonecliffe, opening in June 2024 after a renovation, announced the appointment of Joseph Nardo as the property’s executive chef. Nardo will lead the culinary team in developing innovative menu offerings for the resort’s on-property venues.

The Junto announced Joe Shonce as its new executive chef. Shonce will oversee all culinary operations of The Junto’s onsite eateries including Little West Tavern, Little West Poutine, Brass Eye, Maudine’s, and The Trade Room.

RMS Cloud announced the appointment of David Murray as chief executive officer, effective June 2024. Murray has previously held key roles at enterprises such as IBM and Amdocs, recently serving as CEO of Buildxact.

Avatar Financial Group hired Richard Caldwell as director of originations. Based in Northern California, his responsibilities involve the origination and underwriting of commercial real estate loans, new business development, and expanding the firm’s national platform.

BH Properties named Greg Sullivan as managing director of the company’s retail properties division. Sullivan joined BH Properties from Brookfield Properties, where he was vice president of big box leading/development.