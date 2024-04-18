This Week’s Comings & Goings

Cvent announced the appointment of Andreas Heckmann as chief customer officer. In this role, Heckmann will lead Cvent’s global client services organization and spearhead initiatives that enhance Cvent’s customer experience and scale.

Concord Hospitality welcomed Marsha Ray as executive vice president of operations. Ray brings over three decades of hospitality experience to the role. She has a background serving both Canadian and U.S. markets.

Spire Hospitality welcomed Jessica Sherbert as director of sales for The Grove Resort & Water Park Orlando. In her new role, Sherbert will oversee sales initiatives for the property, including strategic planning for group, leisure, and wholesale.

Mainsail Lodging & Development announced the promotion of Grant Hart to director of sales for the Fenway Hotel. Hart will handle the training and supervision of the sales and event planning team.

Viceroy Los Cabos appointed Susan Williams as director of sales and marketing. Williams will spearhead sales, revenue management, and strategic and tactical marketing. She was most recently working for Hyatt.

Crystal Coast Oceanfront Hotel announced the appointment of Amber Camacho as sales manager. She previously served as the event coordinator and social media manager for New River Harley-Davidson.

W San Francisco announced the appointment of James McIver as executive chef. With more than 25 years of experience, McIver is leading the hotel’s culinary program and menus for its catering and banquet facilities and dining outlets.

Baker’s Cay Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced the appointment of Carolann Wheeler as executive chef. In her new role, Wheeler will oversee culinary operations for the property and its restaurants.

Rosewood Baha Mar named Fabio Pineda executive chef where he will service all five dining outlets on property. Pineda will work on elevating the guest experience for the culinary operations of the hotel.

FCM Hotels announced the addition of Michael Heeden as president. Hedeen spent 16 years as president of Winston Hospitality Inc. Throughout his career, he has worked in hotel operations, development, and asset management.

Davidson Hospitality Group announces multiple promotions: Steve Margol to executive chairman; Jason Rabidoux to executive vice president of acquisitions and business development; Josie Strang to vice president; Paul Eckert to executive vice president of operations; Lucas Laidlaw to regional vice president of operations; and Thomas Fraher to regional vice president of operations.

Makeready announced the promotion of Caitlin Beveride to vice president of marketing and communications and the appointment of Lauren Gussendorf to director of retail to assist in leading the company.

Enhancement Resort, a 218-room property, announced the appointment of three members to its leadership team: General Manager Jacob Kipping, Director of Lodging Meredith McIsaac, and Director of Adventure and Activities Matt Durdel.

Epicurean Atlanta announced the appointment of Anca Flynn as its new director of outlets—including Reverence, The Office Bar, and Aerial Kitchen & Bar—and Tony Waterford as banquet manager.