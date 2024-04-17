IHG’s Garner Brand Grows Across Company’s EMEAA Region

LONDON—IHG Hotels & Resorts continued the growth of its newest midscale conversion brand Garner hotels, now available across IHG’s Europe, Middle East, Asia & Africa (EMEAA) region. This marks a milestone towards Garner reaching its goal of more than 500 hotels in the next 10 years, and 1,000 hotels over the next 20 years.

This follows IHG’s announcement at the International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) in Berlin, of a long-term agreement with NOVUM Hospitality to bring 56 open and pipeline Garner hotels to Germany.

Garner is designed to offer owners flexibility and returns while offering guests a distinct experience. The brand already has three open properties and 14 hotels in its global pipeline, including in the United States—where the first Garner property opened less than three months after the brand’s launch—and Japan, where plans were announced for three properties in Osaka, set to open in the second half of this year.

Speaking at IHIF in Berlin, Germany, Kenneth Macpherson, CEO, Europe, Middle East, Asia & Africa, said, “We are delighted to be bringing Garner to our Europe, Middle East, Asia & Africa region. We’re having many positive conversations with new and existing owners and following landmark deals in Japan and Germany we’re confident it will be a great fit for those seeking a brand that matches quality with affordability, backed by IHG’s powerful enterprise.

“By introducing Garner to markets across EMEAA, we’re offering owners an attractive new option in the midscale segment, while driving incremental growth as we continue to build and leverage the strong and established footprint of our highly differentiated brand portfolio.”

Garner is attracting attention as a new midscale conversion brand because of its commitment to provide guests with different experiences and give owners flexibility and higher returns from the segment.

Interest in conversion opportunities continues to grow with more than 50 percent of IHG’s openings across EMEAA last year being conversion deals. This focus comes as more owners seek stronger returns on investments with the ability to reduce pre-opening costs by moving to operational and now-open status.